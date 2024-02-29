NFL Combine Notebook: Colts GM Chris Ballard on Gardner Minshew, wide receivers, tight ends, Jonathan Taylor, Kenny Moore II

Emptying the notebook from Chris Ballard's media availability on Wednesday at the Indiana Convention Center, during which he talked about more than Michael Pittman Jr. and Anthony Richardson...

What about the backup QB?

For the first time in a few years, the Colts have their starting quarterback situation settled here at the NFL Combine. Who will back up Richardson, though, is a question.

Gardner Minshew II, who quarterbacked the Colts to nine wins in 15 games he started or played the majority of snaps in, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in two weeks. The Colts signed Minshew a year ago to give them options on what to do with a potential rookie quarterback, pointing to his competitiveness and relationship with head coach Shane Steichen.

When Minshew joined the Colts, they didn't know Richardson – a player with a different athletic profile and skillset – would be their QB1 in 2023. With Minshew set to become a free agent in 2024, the Colts have an opportunity to bring in a backup quarterback with a skillset more similar to Richardson, but Ballard said that's not necessarily the most important thing when it comes to the Colts' QB2.

"That's what's so great about Gardner — you're able to pull out more wins than most," Ballard said. "When the backup quarterback goes in, usually it's disaster time. So that's not necessarily the same skillset, but a guy your staff feels like you can win with. That to me is the key. I think Gardner did about as well as you could do coming in. And give Shane and his staff credit, and give Gardner a lot of credit for coming in and playing winning football. That's not an easy task.

"We think the world of Gardner. He is highly competitive. And he sees himself, and I wouldn't want it any other way from Gardner. He bleeds confidence, that's who he is and that's what I love about him."

Going deep with the 2024 receiver class

The Colts are still in the early stages of evaluating this year's draft class – getting medicals and face time with prospects this week at the Combine is a key marker in the process – but Ballard sees an exceptionally talented and deep crop of wide receivers who will be available in April.

"It's a really strong class," Ballard said. "I don't know if you see them as strong as this, but I compare it almost like when Pitt came out — that year was really good with (Justin) Jefferson and (Brandon) Aiyuk and Pitt, and then the upper part of the draft, CeeDee Lamb was in that draft. It's comparable."