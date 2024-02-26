 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Mock Draft Monday

Presented by

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 26, before NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back for 2024 ahead of the NFL Combine kicking off in Indianapolis this week. 

Feb 26, 2024 at 08:53 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Mock Draft Monday 3

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Experts: Max Chadwick & Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus

Date of mock draft: Feb. 26 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA

Expert: Doug Farrar, TouchdownWire

Date of mock draft: Feb. 24 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 23 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 22 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA

Expert: Chris Traposso, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 22 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Expert: Charles McDonald & Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 22 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 20 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: Feb. 19 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Expert: Pro Football Focus Staff

Date of mock draft: Feb. 19 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Dallas Turner, DE, Alabama
Selection (No. 46 overall): Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Expert: Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team

Date of mock draft: Feb. 19 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Dan Parr, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 16 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Expert: Field Yates, ESPN

Date of mock draft: Feb. 14 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA

Expert: Ben Solak, The Ringer

Date of mock draft: Feb. 14 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
Selection (No. 46 overall): Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
Selection (No. 82 overall): Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 12 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 9 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Jared Verse, DE, Florida State
Selection (No. 46 overall): Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

Expert: Matt Miller, ESPN

Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Feb. 5 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Date of mock draft: Jan. 23 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Date of mock draft: Jan. 22 (link)

——————

Selection (No. 15 overall): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Selection (No. 46 overall): Chris Braswell, DE, Alabama

Expert: Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: January 16 (link)

Mock Draft Monday Gallery: February 26, 2024

The Indianapolis Colts have the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Check out photos of the players the experts have the Colts selecting in April.

mock-draft-monday-02-26-gallery
1 / 12
Florida State defensive end Jared Verse (5) gets fired up before an NCAA college football game against Southern Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
2 / 12

Florida State defensive end Jared Verse (5) gets fired up before an NCAA college football game against Southern Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Phil Sears/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Toledo Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) in action during an NCAA football game against the Colorado State Rams on Sept. 18, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
3 / 12

Toledo Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) in action during an NCAA football game against the Colorado State Rams on Sept. 18, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) sets up during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
4 / 12

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) sets up during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) crosses the goal line for a touchdown on a pass reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
5 / 12

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) crosses the goal line for a touchdown on a pass reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
6 / 12

Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson's Nate Wiggins (20) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Tech on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
7 / 12

Clemson's Nate Wiggins (20) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Tech on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) runs around the edge during an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Los Angeles. UCLA defeated USC, 38-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
8 / 12

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) runs around the edge during an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Los Angeles. UCLA defeated USC, 38-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang/Ryan Kang
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 20-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
9 / 12

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 20-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) leaps over TCU safety Millard Bradford (28) during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Brock Bowers was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
10 / 12

FILE - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) leaps over TCU safety Millard Bradford (28) during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Brock Bowers was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) defends in coverage during the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Michigan, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. Michigan defeated Alabama in overtime, 27-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
11 / 12

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) defends in coverage during the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Michigan, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. Michigan defeated Alabama in overtime, 27-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang/2024 Ryan Kang
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
12 / 12

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Coming Soon: 2024 Schedule Release

Be the first to see the Colts 2024 schedule and get VIP ticket presale access by joining the Colts Official Priority List here.

Related Content

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: The final countdown

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back just a few days before the Carolina Panthers go on the clock Thursday night. 
news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 17, 10 days to go

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back just 10 days before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 10, 2.5 weeks to go

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with just two and a half weeks separating us from the start of the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 3, as pro days wind down

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after the consensus four top quarterbacks in this year's class completed their pro days. 
news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 27, one month before NFL Draft

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back exactly one month before the first round kicks off in Kansas City. 
news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 20, after first wave of NFL free agency

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after last week's free agent frenzy saw plenty of movement across the league. 
news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 13, After Carolina Panthers Trade Up To No. 1 With Chicago Bears

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after the Carolina Panthers shook up the 2023 draft with a seismic trade last week. 
news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 6, Post-NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after a big week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 27, Pre-NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with the NFL Combine getting underway in Indianapolis this week. 
news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 20, After Shane Steichen Named Head Coach

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back a week after the Colts named Shane Steichen head coach. 
news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 13, Post-Super Bowl

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with the NFL offseason officially underway after the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising