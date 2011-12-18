GAMEDAY ON COLTS.COM

Follow the in-game action, get photos and videos, and more on Colts.com.*

Dec 18, 2011 at 01:30 AM
Team Wk 14 Season
Tennessee 57.7 74.5
Indianapolis 52.5 62.4
Play the New York Life Protection Index Game

Play the New York Life Protection Index game

The New York Life Protection Index is an innovative weekly rating that measures how well each team's offensive line protects its quarterback.

To predict the Colts New York Life Protection Index rating, click here.

Click here to see the complete rankings for week 14 and to learn more about the New York Life Protection Index

In today's football, the 'golden age' of passing, a pro football team's ability to protect the quarterback is a key attribute to winning games. The New York Life Protection Index was created by sports information leader STATS, and is calculated using a formula comprised of the length of a team's pass attempts combined with penalties by offensive linemen, sacks allowed and quarterback hurries and knockdowns.

The New York Life Protection Index is updated weekly throughout the regular season. The Indianapolis Colts finished #1 in the final standings of the 2010 New York Life Protection Index.

How to Play:

  1. 1-time quick registration, then log in here.
    • Predict the week's Protection Index score.
    • Check back after the game for the actual Protection Index score.
    • The closer your score is to ZERO, the better.

Stay tuned to the Toyota Gameday Page for the latest news, videos, and photos in-game. It features up to the minute play-by-play and detailed scoring information. Come back after the game for complete statistical data and more great post-game content featuring Colts players and coaches.

Looking for some Colts fans to share your gameday with? Look no further than the Forum Credit Union Fan Forum. Add your thoughts to the gameday thread or join in on the* live chat *that opens at kick-off.

