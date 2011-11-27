GAMEDAY ON COLTS.COM

Get the latest news, photos, and videos for today's game on Colts.com.*

Nov 27, 2011 at 01:33 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

!
TeamWk 10Season
Carolina42.261.9
IndianapolisN/A61.3
View Full Leaderboard
**Play the New York Life Protection Index Game**

Play the New York Life Protection Index game

The New York Life Protection Index is an innovative weekly rating that measures how well each team's offensive line protects its quarterback.

To predict the Colts New York Life Protection Index rating, click here.

Click here to see the complete rankings for week 10 and to learn more about the New York Life Protection Index

In today's football, the 'golden age' of passing, a pro football team's ability to protect the quarterback is a key attribute to winning games. The New York Life Protection Index was created by sports information leader STATS, and is calculated using a formula comprised of the length of a team's pass attempts combined with penalties by offensive linemen, sacks allowed and quarterback hurries and knockdowns.

The New York Life Protection Index is updated weekly throughout the regular season. The Indianapolis Colts finished #1 in the final standings of the 2010 New York Life Protection Index.

How to Play:

  1. 1-time quick registration, then log in here.
    • Predict the week's Protection Index score.
    • Check back after the game for the actual Protection Index score.
    • The closer your score is to ZERO, the better.

More on Colts.com

Stay tuned to the Toyota Gameday Page for the latest news, videos, and photos in-game. It features up to the minute play-by-play and detailed scoring information. Come back after the game for complete statistical data and more great post-game content featuring Colts players and coaches.

Looking for some Colts fans to share your gameday with? Look no further than the Forum Credit Union Fan Forum. Add your thoughts to the gameday thread or join in on the* live chat *that opens at kick-off.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Irsay to host 'Colts Kickoff Concert' on Sept. 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium

Public invited to free event featuring The Jim Irsay Band & Collection, Special appearance by Criss Angel

news

Colts announce gameday themes for 2023

The Indianapolis Colts today announced their lineup of gameday themes for their 2023 preseason and regular season home schedule, including the celebration of the team's 40th season in Indianapolis during the home opener on Sept. 10.

news

'Colts Flex Plans' Now Available for 2023 Home Games

Indianapolis Colts fans will be able to handpick a package of 2023 games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Register for the Colts 5K Run/Walk today!

Participants have exclusive opportunity to finish race on 50-yard line of Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 19

news

Follow "Colts Life" on social media for information about all off-the-field Colts events and experiences

Colts fans can follow @ColtsLife on Instagram and Twitter

news

Don't miss 'With The Next Pick: The First Step' on FOX59 this Sunday

Tune in to FOX59 at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.

news

Colts 2023 single-game tickets on sale NOW!

Limited-edition Schedule Posters available at participating locations

news

Irsays, Colts kick off May's Mental Health Awareness Month

Continuing their advocacy for mental health, the Jim Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts will invite fans to learn more about mental health and wellness during Mental Health Awareness Month 2023 in May.

news

Tips & Tricks: Jim Irsay's Million Dollar Schedule Challenge

Think you know everything about the Colts schedule? Dive into some fun historical facts about the way the Colts schedule has come together over the years!

news

Jim Irsay announces 'Million Dollar Schedule Challenge'

One contestant can win $1 million by correctly predicting the Colts' entire 18-week schedule for the 2023 regular season.

news

Official Colts Draft Party and more 2023 NFL Draft fan events!

The Indianapolis Colts today released a schedule of events for this month's 2023 NFL Draft, which will take place April 27–29 in Kansas City, Mo. The Colts currently hold the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft.

news

Colts to celebrate 40 seasons in Indy this year

The Indianapolis Colts will celebrate the team's 40th season in Indianapolis during 2023's home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium. Visit Colts.com/40 for more information.

Advertising