GAMEDAY ON COLTS.COM

Predict the Colts score and win great prizes all season long! The Grand Prize winner will receive a two-night trip for two to Indianapolis, dinner with Colts Offensive Line Coach Pete Metzelaars and a Colts offensive lineman, and a Colts Prize Pack.

Sep 11, 2011 at 03:12 AM
Team Wk 17 Season
Houston 106.9 72.6
Indianapolis 84.7 90.7
The New York Life Protection Index is an innovative weekly rating that measures how well each team's offensive line protects its quarterback.

In today's football, the 'golden age' of passing, a pro football team's ability to protect the quarterback is a key attribute to winning games. The New York Life Protection Index was created by sports information leader STATS, and is calculated using a formula comprised of the length of a team's pass attempts combined with penalties by offensive linemen, sacks allowed and quarterback hurries and knockdowns.

The New York Life Protection Index is updated weekly throughout the regular season. The Indianapolis Colts finished #1 in the final standings of the 2010 New York Life Protection Index.

How to Play:

    • 1-time quick registration, then log in here.
    • Predict the week's Protection Index score.
    • Check back after the game for the actual Protection Index score.
    • The closer your score is to ZERO, the better.

