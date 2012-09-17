FREE TICKET OPPORTUNITY

](http://careyindiana.com/)

WHAT: Be COLTSTRONG every Friday prior to a Colts home game throughout the 2012 football season. The Indianapolis Colts and Meijer will be hosting Blue Friday events at various Meijer locations. For fans that do not already have tickets for the upcoming season, this will be one of their only chances to win tickets to see the Colts play in Lucas Oil Stadium. Compliments of Meijer, the Official Supercenter of the Indianapolis Colts, 24 pairs of tickets will be given away at each Blue Friday event. Each ticket includes a pass to a VIP pre-game reception at the stadium.

Colts Meijer Blue Friday elements include:

Chance to win 1-of-24 pairs of tickets to the Colts vs. Jaguars game (including VIP pre-game reception, prior to the game)

Colts Cheerleaders

Hank FM promotional give-a-ways

Books for Youth Program

Colts Give-a-ways

Colts In Motion traveling museum—weather permitting

Quarterback Challenge Inflatable—weather permitting

*WHEN: Friday, September 21, 2012 *12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: Meijer. 5325 E. Southport Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46237

On Blue Friday's, Colts fans are encouraged to show their spirit by wearing the color blue and participating in activities to fire them up for the following Sunday's game. The Colts and the Department of Child Services will host a book collection, benefiting the Books for Youth program, at each 2012 Blue Friday event. Be sure to bring a new or gently used children's book to drop off when you arrive for the Blue Friday festivities! All books will be donated to Indiana foster youth. Individuals can also drop off new or gently used books for children of all ages at select Indianapolis Marion County Library branches. For a listing of branch locations or to find out how you can host a book drive, please visit www.colts.com/booksforyouth.

Special notes: