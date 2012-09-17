FREE TICKET OPPORTUNITY

Free ticket opportunity for the Colts vs. Jaguars game at Lucas Oil Stadium during Blue Friday at Meijer

Sep 17, 2012
WHAT: Be COLTSTRONG every Friday prior to a Colts home game throughout the 2012 football season.  The Indianapolis Colts and Meijer will be hosting Blue Friday events at various Meijer locations.  For fans that do not already have tickets for the upcoming season, this will be one of their only chances to win tickets to see the Colts play in Lucas Oil Stadium.  Compliments of Meijer, the Official Supercenter of the Indianapolis Colts, 24 pairs of tickets will be given away at each Blue Friday event.  Each ticket includes a pass to a VIP pre-game reception at the stadium.

Colts Meijer Blue Friday elements include:

  • Chance to win 1-of-24 pairs of tickets to the Colts vs. Jaguars game (including VIP pre-game reception, prior to the game)
  • Colts Cheerleaders
  • Hank FM promotional give-a-ways
  • Books for Youth Program
  • Colts Give-a-ways
  • Colts In Motion traveling museum—weather permitting
  • Quarterback Challenge Inflatable—weather permitting

*WHEN: Friday, September 21, 2012 *12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

* *

WHERE: Meijer. 5325 E. Southport Rd., Indianapolis, IN  46237

On Blue Friday's, Colts fans are encouraged to show their spirit by wearing the color blue and participating in activities to fire them up for the following Sunday's game.  The Colts and the Department of Child Services will host a book collection, benefiting the Books for Youth program, at each 2012 Blue Friday event.  Be sure to bring a new or gently used children's book to drop off when you arrive for the Blue Friday festivities!  All books will be donated to Indiana foster youth.  Individuals can also drop off new or gently used books for children of all ages at select Indianapolis Marion County Library branches. For a listing of branch locations or to find out how you can host a book drive, please visit www.colts.com/booksforyouth.

Special notes:

The Colts would like to encourage all fans to arrive at Meijer Blue Friday's early and find a spot in line to win a pair of tickets.  Fans should see a Meijer representative for location of "game" line.  There will be only one official line for tickets at each Meijer Blue Friday.  The line to participate in the "game" for the free ticket opportunity will be administered on a first come first serve basis.  Fans in line will be allowed one attempt at the ticket "game"; however, non-winning fans may get back in line for additional attempts.  If someone wins tickets they will not be permitted to win an additional pair.  Family members attending the Blue Friday together may win up to one pair of tickets per person.  Once all 24 pairs of tickets are given away, the line will be cut off.  All Blue Fridays will take place rain or shine.  All Colts Blue Friday times are local.

