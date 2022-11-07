Colts Part Ways With Head Coach Frank Reich

The Colts on Monday parted ways with head coach Frank Reich.
TUNE IN: Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard and Jeff Saturday Press Conference at 8:00 PM ET
Colts Name Jeff Saturday Interim Head Coach
The Colts will hold a press conference at 8 p.m. Monday.
For Kwity Paye And His Mother, Patriots Game A 'Full-Circle' Moment
Kwity Paye's mother, Agnes, escaped two civil wars in West Africa to bring her two sons to the United States to pursue a stable life. On Sunday, Agnes — now retired — made the 45 minute drive from their hometown of Providence, R.I., to watch Paye play in the NFL for the very first time, as he logged eight tackles and a sack against the New England Patriots.
Parris Campbell Is Proving To The NFL The Kind Of Player He, Colts Always Knew He Could Be
Campbell has shown he can do whatever is asked of him in the Colts' offense this season, and is showing out as a versatile, explosive weapon.
Colts Relieve Marcus Brady Of His Duties As Offensive Coordinator
Brady has served as the Colts' offensive coordinator since 2021.
Colts Place Tyquan Lewis On Injured Reserve; Versatile Defensive Lineman To Undergo Season-Ending Knee Procedure
Lewis sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Colts' 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
Stephon Gilmore On Big Throw To Terry McLaurin: 'I've Got To Make That Play'
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore had his hands all over a crucial scramble-drill throw late in Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Unfortunately, Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin was able to hold on just a tad longer, setting up a game-winning score and a disappointing Colts' loss.
Shaquille Leonard Earns Takeaway In Return, But 'Disappointed' In Final Outcome
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard had one of his patented well-timed takeaways Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but after missing three games due to injury, his return was spoiled by a 17-16 loss in the final minute.
LIVE BLOG: Colts Take On The Commanders In Week 8 Action
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) play host to the Washington Commanders (3-4) in today's Week 8 battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.
Tarik Glenn 'Grateful' As He's Formally Inducted Into Colts' Ring Of Honor
Tarik Glenn, who spent his entire 10-year career as a standout tackle for the Indianapolis Colts from 1997-2006, on Sunday was formally inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor at halftime of the team's game against the Washington Commanders.