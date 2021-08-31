Colts Announce Final 2021 Roster Cuts

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today made the following roster moves to reach the league-mandated 53-man roster:
|Waived
|Name
|Position
|Tarik Black
|WR
|Curtis Bolton
|LB
|Andrew Brown
|DT
|Anthony Chesley
|CB
|Kameron Cline
|DT
|Shawn Davis
|S
|Jake Eldrenkamp
|G
|Farrod Green
|TE
|DeMichael Harris
|WR
|Holton Hill
|CB
|Deon Jackson
|RB
|Malik Jefferson
|LB
|Isaiah Kaufusi
|LB
|Benny LeMay
|RB
|Carter O'Donnell
|T
|Tyler Vaughns
|WR
|Kahale Warring
|TE
|Released
|Player
|Position
|Ibraheim Campbell
|S
|Sean Davis
|S
|Will Holden
|T
|Brett Hundley
|QB
|Joey Hunt
|C
|Waived-Injured
|Player
|Position
|Jordan Thomas
|TE
|Andrew Vollert
|TE
|Reserve/Non-Football Injury
|Player
|Position
|Dayo Odeyingbo
|DE