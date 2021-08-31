Colts Announce Final 2021 Roster Cuts

The Colts made 25 transactions ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline for teams to have 53 players on their active roster. 

Aug 31, 2021 at 04:04 PM
Colts Communications
Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today made the following roster moves to reach the league-mandated 53-man roster:

Waived Name Position
Tarik Black WR
Curtis Bolton LB
Andrew Brown DT
Anthony Chesley CB
Kameron Cline DT
Shawn Davis S
Jake Eldrenkamp G
Farrod Green TE
DeMichael Harris WR
Holton Hill CB
Deon Jackson RB
Malik Jefferson LB
Isaiah Kaufusi LB
Benny LeMay RB
Carter O'Donnell T
Tyler Vaughns WR
Kahale Warring TE
Released Player Position
Ibraheim Campbell S
Sean Davis S
Will Holden T
Brett Hundley QB
Joey Hunt C
Waived-Injured Player Position
Jordan Thomas TE
Andrew Vollert TE
Reserve/Non-Football Injury Player Position
Dayo Odeyingbo DE

