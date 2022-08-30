Colts Announce Final 2022 Roster Cuts

The Colts made 28 roster moves to reach the NFL's mandated 53-man roster limit on Tuesday. 

Aug 30, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today made the following roster moves to reach the league-mandated 53-man roster:

Table inside Article
WaivedNamePosition
Curtis BrooksDT
Anthony ChesleyCB
Kameron ClineDE
Jack CoanQB
Marcel DaboDB
Ethan FerneaWR
DeMichael HarrisWR
Michael JacobsonTE
Nikola KalinicTE
Jordan MurrayT
Samson NacuaWR
D'Vonte PriceRB
Forrest RhyneLB
Josh SeltznerG
James SkalskiLB
Marvell Tell IIICB
Ryan Van DemarkT
Sterling WeatherfordLB
Chris WilcoxCB
Chris WilliamsDT
Ty'Son WilliamsRB
Table inside Article
ReleasedPlayerPosition
Keke CouteeWR
Dennis KellyT
Brandon KingLB
Phillip LindsayRB
R.J. McIntoshDT
Will RedmondS
Table inside Article
Removed From Active/Physically Unable To Perform ListPlayerPosition
Shaquille LeonardLB
Table inside Article
Injured ReservePlayerPosition
Rigoberto SanchezP
Armani WattsS

