Colts Announce Final 2022 Roster Cuts

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today made the following roster moves to reach the league-mandated 53-man roster:
|Waived
|Name
|Position
|Curtis Brooks
|DT
|Anthony Chesley
|CB
|Kameron Cline
|DE
|Jack Coan
|QB
|Marcel Dabo
|DB
|Ethan Fernea
|WR
|DeMichael Harris
|WR
|Michael Jacobson
|TE
|Nikola Kalinic
|TE
|Jordan Murray
|T
|Samson Nacua
|WR
|D'Vonte Price
|RB
|Forrest Rhyne
|LB
|Josh Seltzner
|G
|James Skalski
|LB
|Marvell Tell III
|CB
|Ryan Van Demark
|T
|Sterling Weatherford
|LB
|Chris Wilcox
|CB
|Chris Williams
|DT
|Ty'Son Williams
|RB
|Released
|Player
|Position
|Keke Coutee
|WR
|Dennis Kelly
|T
|Brandon King
|LB
|Phillip Lindsay
|RB
|R.J. McIntosh
|DT
|Will Redmond
|S
|Removed From Active/Physically Unable To Perform List
|Player
|Position
|Shaquille Leonard
|LB
|Injured Reserve
|Player
|Position
|Rigoberto Sanchez
|P
|Armani Watts
|S