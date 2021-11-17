2021 'Fanthem' Contest: Lead The National Anthem at a Colts Game!

The Indianapolis Colts today launched the 2021 "FANthem" contest, which will give one lucky Colts fan the opportunity to lead the singing of the National Anthem prior to the Sunday, Jan. 2 Fan Appreciation Game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

The contest winner will receive four tickets to the game and will lead the singing of the anthem during pre-game festivities on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Interested fans may submit their entry to Colts.com/fanthem beginning today. The deadline for submission is Friday, Dec. 19.

Entries must include a link to a video performance of the anthem. Submissions not containing a version of the anthem will not be considered.