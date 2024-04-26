2024 NFL Draft: Experts' analysis of Colts first-round pick Laiatu Latu

Lance Zierlein (NFL.com):

"Latu possesses the kind of rare maturity to his game that you usually see from NFL veterans. He rarely stays blocked by tackles as a run defender and dominates blocking tight ends on the collegiate level. His pass-rush approach is both well conceived and instinctive, and he's brilliant at taking possession of the rep using clever hands and slippery angles to pry open opportunities. His eyes play beyond blockers, and he feeds off of a voracious motor that keeps him pushing forward as a run defender and pass rusher. Concerns surrounding his neck injury (while at Washington) will certainly come into play when he gets to medical exams, but his durability and play at UCLA are certainly promising. Everything about Latu's skill set and production is translatable to the NFL, and he could become a Pro Bowler as a 3-4 outside linebacker with a heavy influence on the game."

Steven Muench (ESPN.com):

"Latu is an outstanding hand fighter who slips blocks, gets into the backfield and closes well, whether he's rushing the passer or defending the run and regardless of where he lines up. He recorded 34 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks over the past two seasons. He's an explosive edge rusher with the burst, balance and bend to win with speed off the edge. And Latu can quickly redirect inside after starting upfield. He tracks the quarterback and falls back inside when the QB starts to step up. He has shown great perseverance overcoming a neck injury that forced him to miss two seasons earlier in his college career and led to a transfer to UCLA in 2022."

Danny Kelly (The Ringer):

"Latu plays as if he's spent the last month training blindfolded in Bloodsport. The UCLA star has a rugged frame and rushes the passer with excellent first-step burst and elite hand-fighting skills. He uncoils out of his stance and slaps, chops, and swats away opponents' hands with a full array of clubs in his bag as a rusher. He uses swim moves, cross chops, side scissors, hump moves, push-pull moves, a bounding Euro-step move, a bull rush, and an effective spin move, among others—and that well-developed repertoire has helped him displace opponents' momentum and lead the country in pass-rush win rate (40.7 percent) in true pass set situations last year, per PFF. Latu gets after the passer with ferocious intensity and a nonstop motor, showcasing turbo acceleration and good bend when turning the corner. He's a flexible athlete who can dip his shoulder, plant his foot, and flatten to the quarterback.