 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Draft

Presented by

2024 NFL Draft: Experts' analysis of Colts first-round pick Laiatu Latu

See what experts like NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah and The Athletic's Dane Brugler had to say about UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu before the Colts selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. 

Apr 26, 2024 at 01:00 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Generic Article Template

As Laiatu Latu makes his way to Indianapolis to join the Colts on Friday, it's worth re-visiting some pre-draft writeups of the UCLA defensive end who became the first defensive player taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

For the Colts, Latu's tape, on-field production and personality made him the clear choice with the No. 15 overall pick on Thursday. His medical history was not a concern after general manager Chris Ballard and Colts' medical team dug into why Washington medically retired him in 2021, and how he came back from neck surgery to not miss a game over his two seasons at UCLA.

On the outside, though, Latu was the subject of several glowing pre-draft profiles – with the main concern about him his medical status. It's important to remember here the Colts have access to much more information about Latu's medicals than the public possesses.

Anyways, here's how a few prominent draft experts sized up Latu prior to the 2024 NFL Draft:

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com):

"Latu has ideal size, quickness and instincts for the position. As a pass rusher, he can win with his quick get-off or a variety of hand moves. He has an excellent feel for when offensive tackles overset or underset and adjusts accordingly. He doesn't have elite speed or power, but he wins with technique, bend and savvy. He can corner well at the top of his rush and is an outstanding finisher. Against the run, he's been inconsistent when it comes to setting the edge. He's shown the ability to shoot his hands, leverage blockers and hold the point of attack. However, there are other times his pad level is too high and he gets controlled. His effort is outstanding to chase, against both run and pass. Latu did have serious medical issues while at the University of Washington.

"Overall, Latu is the most skilled pass rusher in this class and should have an immediate impact at the next level."

Dane Brugler (The Athletic):

"A one-year starter at UCLA, Latu was an outside edge rusher in former defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's scheme, splitting his time standing up and rushing with his hand on the ground (was also schemed inside at times). Medically rejected at Washington, he was cleared by doctors after transferring to UCLA and was extremely productive over the past two seasons, with 129 total pressures in 25 games. After leading the FBS in tackles for loss in 2023, the consensus AllAmerican cleaned up on the awards circuit as a senior, taking home the Morris Trophy (best DL in Pac-12), Ted Hendricks Award (top DE in FBS) and Lombardi Award (top OL/DL in FBS). For pass rushers, there is a saying: "Beat the hands, beat the man." Latu lives by this principle with the cohesive way he weaponizes his hands and feet to defeat blocks (led the FBS with a 24.6 percent passrush win percentage in 2023). As a run defender, his lack of ideal length and pop will show at times, but he made significant improvements with his read/react in this area as a senior.

"Overall, Latu's medical history will play a major part in his draft grade, but he is a pass rush technician with the instinctive feel and athletic bend to be an impactful "two-way go" rusher in the NFL. His play style and journey are reminiscent of Miami Dolphins 2021 first-rounder Jaelan Phillips."

Lance Zierlein (NFL.com):

"Latu possesses the kind of rare maturity to his game that you usually see from NFL veterans. He rarely stays blocked by tackles as a run defender and dominates blocking tight ends on the collegiate level. His pass-rush approach is both well conceived and instinctive, and he's brilliant at taking possession of the rep using clever hands and slippery angles to pry open opportunities. His eyes play beyond blockers, and he feeds off of a voracious motor that keeps him pushing forward as a run defender and pass rusher. Concerns surrounding his neck injury (while at Washington) will certainly come into play when he gets to medical exams, but his durability and play at UCLA are certainly promising. Everything about Latu's skill set and production is translatable to the NFL, and he could become a Pro Bowler as a 3-4 outside linebacker with a heavy influence on the game."

Steven Muench (ESPN.com):

"Latu is an outstanding hand fighter who slips blocks, gets into the backfield and closes well, whether he's rushing the passer or defending the run and regardless of where he lines up. He recorded 34 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks over the past two seasons. He's an explosive edge rusher with the burst, balance and bend to win with speed off the edge. And Latu can quickly redirect inside after starting upfield. He tracks the quarterback and falls back inside when the QB starts to step up. He has shown great perseverance overcoming a neck injury that forced him to miss two seasons earlier in his college career and led to a transfer to UCLA in 2022."

Danny Kelly (The Ringer):

"Latu plays as if he's spent the last month training blindfolded in Bloodsport. The UCLA star has a rugged frame and rushes the passer with excellent first-step burst and elite hand-fighting skills. He uncoils out of his stance and slaps, chops, and swats away opponents' hands with a full array of clubs in his bag as a rusher. He uses swim moves, cross chops, side scissors, hump moves, push-pull moves, a bounding Euro-step move, a bull rush, and an effective spin move, among others—and that well-developed repertoire has helped him displace opponents' momentum and lead the country in pass-rush win rate (40.7 percent) in true pass set situations last year, per PFF. Latu gets after the passer with ferocious intensity and a nonstop motor, showcasing turbo acceleration and good bend when turning the corner. He's a flexible athlete who can dip his shoulder, plant his foot, and flatten to the quarterback.

Latu primarily lines up outside but does see some snaps inside rushing against guards, who consistently struggle to deal with his quickness, burst, and handwork. He also has some experience spot dropping in space. Against the run, Latu does a good job establishing leverage and stacking his opponent, using his strong, powerful hands to shed blockers. He's a supreme hustler and never gives up on a play."

Inside the Draft Room: Day 1, 2024 NFL Draft

Get a glimpse inside the Indianapolis Colts Draft Room on day one of the 2024 NFL Draft. With the 15th picks the Colts selected UCLA DE Laiatu Latu.

draft room day 1
1 / 88
Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner
2 / 88

Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner
3 / 88

Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager
4 / 88

Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Jamie Moore Assistant Director of College Scouting
5 / 88

Jamie Moore Assistant Director of College Scouting

© Indianapolis Colts
Cal Handelman Director of Administration
6 / 88

Cal Handelman Director of Administration

© Indianapolis Colts
Matt Terpening Director of College Scouting
7 / 88

Matt Terpening Director of College Scouting

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
8 / 88

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager
9 / 88

Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
10 / 88

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager
11 / 88

Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager
12 / 88

Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner
13 / 88

Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner
14 / 88

Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
15 / 88

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
16 / 88

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen, Chris Ballard General Manager
17 / 88

Head Coach Shane Steichen, Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner, Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner, Head Coach Shane Steichen, Chris Ballard General Manager
18 / 88

Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner, Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner, Head Coach Shane Steichen, Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Matt Terpening Director of College Scouting
19 / 88

Matt Terpening Director of College Scouting

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris McGaha Area Scout,, Jamie Moore Assistant Director of College Scouting
20 / 88

Chris McGaha Area Scout,, Jamie Moore Assistant Director of College Scouting

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
21 / 88

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Kasia Omilian NFS Scout
22 / 88

Kasia Omilian NFS Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Matt Terpening Director of College Scouting
23 / 88

Matt Terpening Director of College Scouting

© Indianapolis Colts
Morocco Brown Chief Personnel Executive
24 / 88

Morocco Brown Chief Personnel Executive

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
25 / 88

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
26 / 88

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Kasia Omilian NFS Scout
27 / 88

Kasia Omilian NFS Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
28 / 88

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
29 / 88

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Mitch Chester College Scouting Coordinator
30 / 88

Mitch Chester College Scouting Coordinator

© Indianapolis Colts
Jon Shaw Director of Pro Scouting, Todd Vasvari Senior Player Personnel Scout
31 / 88

Jon Shaw Director of Pro Scouting, Todd Vasvari Senior Player Personnel Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Sean Welch Director of Football Information Systems
32 / 88

Sean Welch Director of Football Information Systems

© Indianapolis Colts
Greg Starek Director of Football Analytics
33 / 88

Greg Starek Director of Football Analytics

© Indianapolis Colts
Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager
34 / 88

Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Hughes Area Scout
35 / 88

Tyler Hughes Area Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager
36 / 88

Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
37 / 88

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager, Mike Bluem Director of Football Administration
38 / 88

Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager, Mike Bluem Director of Football Administration

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager, Morocco Brown Chief Personnel Executive
39 / 88

Chris Ballard General Manager, Morocco Brown Chief Personnel Executive

© Indianapolis Colts
2024_0425_Draft_Room_0841
40 / 88
© Indianapolis Colts
Mike Bluem Director of Football Administration
41 / 88

Mike Bluem Director of Football Administration

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
42 / 88

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Matt Terpening Director of College Scouting
43 / 88

Matt Terpening Director of College Scouting

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
44 / 88

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner
45 / 88

Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris McGaha Area Scout, Jamie Moore Assistant Director of College Scouting
46 / 88

Chris McGaha Area Scout, Jamie Moore Assistant Director of College Scouting

© Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Hughes Area Scout
47 / 88

Tyler Hughes Area Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Pete Ward Chief Operating Officer
48 / 88

Pete Ward Chief Operating Officer

© Indianapolis Colts
Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner
49 / 88

Carlie Irsay-Gordon Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner
50 / 88

Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Mike Bluem Director of Football Administration
51 / 88

Mike Bluem Director of Football Administration

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
52 / 88

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
53 / 88

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Gregory Liverpool III Scouting Assistant
54 / 88

Gregory Liverpool III Scouting Assistant

© Indianapolis Colts
Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager
55 / 88

Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
56 / 88

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
57 / 88

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
58 / 88

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner
59 / 88

Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris McGaha Area Scout, Jamie Moore Assistant Director of College Scouting
60 / 88

Chris McGaha Area Scout, Jamie Moore Assistant Director of College Scouting

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
61 / 88

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Morocco Brown Chief Personnel Executive
62 / 88

Morocco Brown Chief Personnel Executive

© Indianapolis Colts
Morocco Brown Chief Personnel Executive
63 / 88

Morocco Brown Chief Personnel Executive

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris Ballard General Manager
64 / 88

Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Mitch Chester College Scouting Coordinator
65 / 88

Mitch Chester College Scouting Coordinator

© Indianapolis Colts
Gus Bradley Defensive Coordinator
66 / 88

Gus Bradley Defensive Coordinator

© Indianapolis Colts
Gus Bradley Defensive Coordinator
67 / 88

Gus Bradley Defensive Coordinator

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
68 / 88

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
69 / 88

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Pete Ward Chief Operating Officer
70 / 88

Pete Ward Chief Operating Officer

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris McGaha Area Scout, Chris Ballard General Manager
71 / 88

Chris McGaha Area Scout, Chris Ballard General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Mike Lacy Area Scout
72 / 88

Mike Lacy Area Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Mike Bluem Director of Football Administration
73 / 88

Mike Bluem Director of Football Administration

© Indianapolis Colts
Mitch Chester College Scouting Coordinator
74 / 88

Mitch Chester College Scouting Coordinator

© Indianapolis Colts
Mike Lacy Area Scout, Chris McGaha Area Scout
75 / 88

Mike Lacy Area Scout, Chris McGaha Area Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner
76 / 88

Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner

© Indianapolis Colts
Chad Henry Area Scout
77 / 88

Chad Henry Area Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris McGaha Area Scout
78 / 88

Chris McGaha Area Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Matt Terpening Director of College Scouting
79 / 88

Matt Terpening Director of College Scouting

© Indianapolis Colts
Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager
80 / 88

Ed Dodds Assistant General Manager

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
81 / 88

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris McGaha Area Scout
82 / 88

Chris McGaha Area Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Coughlan Area Scout, Chris McGaha Area Scout
83 / 88

Anthony Coughlan Area Scout, Chris McGaha Area Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen
84 / 88

Head Coach Shane Steichen

© Indianapolis Colts
Cal Handelman Director of Administration
85 / 88

Cal Handelman Director of Administration

© Indianapolis Colts
Chris McGaha Area Scout
86 / 88

Chris McGaha Area Scout

© Indianapolis Colts
Jamie Moore Assistant Director of College Scouting
87 / 88

Jamie Moore Assistant Director of College Scouting

© Indianapolis Colts
Jon Shaw Director of Pro Scouting
88 / 88

Jon Shaw Director of Pro Scouting

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How Laiatu Latu's journey of perseverance through adversity brought him to Colts in first round of 2024 NFL Draft

Latu's love of football propelled him through some legitimate adversity he faced during his collegiate career. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: Top players available for Colts in second, third round

The Colts own the No. 46 (second round) and 82 (third round) selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, which re-starts Friday at 7 p.m. in Detroit. 
news

Chris Ballard: Colts landed best defensive player in 2024 NFL Draft in UCLA DE Laiatu Latu

Latu totaled 23.5 sacks and 126 total pressures over his last two seasons with UCLA. 
news

Laiatu Latu joins Colts' defensive line coming off a historic season

Despite being told by doctors he'd never play football again in 2021, Latu said he set out to prove naysayers wrong.
news

Colts select UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu with No. 15 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Latu was one of college football's most productive and disruptive pass rushers over the last two seasons. 
news

2024 Colts NFL Draft Tracker

The Colts selected UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and own six additional selections to be made Friday and Saturday. 
news

2024 NFL Draft Guide: When do the Colts pick, how to watch and more!

Everything Colts fans need to know about the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Experts' Choice: Who will Colts pick in first, second, third rounds of 2024 NFL Draft?

See who various NFL Draft prognosticators predict the Colts will take on Days 1 and 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Colts will keep all options open in 2024 NFL Draft 

The Colts hold the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: The final countdown

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back for the final Monday before the 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night in Detroit. 
news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's pre-NFL Draft press conference, Friday, April 19

General manager Chris Ballard's pre-draft press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and @Colts on X.
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising