Chris Ballard: Colts landed best defensive player in 2024 NFL Draft in UCLA DE Laiatu Latu

Latu didn't have much contact with the Colts during the pre-draft process, but that wasn't because the Colts didn't value him as a prospect – it was the opposite. Latu's tape speaks for itself, and the background work Colts director of college scouting Matt Terpening and area scout Chris McGaha did on his character revealed an outstanding fit within the team's culture.

"He fits what we stand for in every way," Ballard said. "There's some guys you bring in to dig, dig dig on. He was one we had a really good feel for after the combine. I thought we didn't need any more information and the character was really strong."

The Colts will slot Latu into a defensive line rotation that contributed 46 of the team's 51 sacks in 2023, and returns 44 of those sacks in 2024. Versatile defensive ends in Dayo Odeyingbo (eight sacks in 2023) and Tyquan Lewis (four sacks) can kick inside on pass rushing downs, while a healthy rotation between Latu, Kwity Paye (8.5 sacks) and Samson Ebukam (9.5 sacks) will look to keep the Colts' defensive ends disruptive on a down-to-down basis next to Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner (eight sacks) and run-stuffing menace Grover Stewart.

Ballard said after drafting Latu, the Colts feel as good about their defensive front as they have in the last seven or eight seasons. And in an AFC dotted with a majority of the NFL's premier passers, having a defensive line – with Latu now on board – that can consistently wreck plays is something the Colts believe they can lean on in 2024 and beyond.