Colts Announce Seven Inactive Players For Week 17 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts ruled out safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) on Friday. 

Jan 02, 2022 at 11:30 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Eric Fisher

The Colts announce seven inactive players for their Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders:

  • LT Eric Fisher (knee/shoulder/toe)
  • S Andrew Sendejo (concussion)
  • QB Brett Hundley
  • WR Mike Strachan
  • RB Marlon Mack
  • DE Ben Banogu
  • G/T Will Fries

Tight end Jack Doyle (ankle/knee) and guard Mark Glowinski (illness) were both listed as questionable on Friday's final practice report but will play.

Additionally, quarterback Carson Wentz and cornerback T.J. Carrie cleared COVID protocols on Sunday and will play.

