Enhanced Game Day Experience Coming To Lucas Oil Stadium

Intro: The 2016 season is just days away, and with that the Colts are debuting a new game day experience through the team’s mobile app.

Sep 09, 2016 at 12:26 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

LucasNight.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – More fan experiences are coming to Lucas Oil Stadium in 2016.

All fans need to do to take part in these is make sure they have downloaded the newest version of Colts App.

By downloading the app and having the "listen in the background" function on, fans will receive a greeting upon their arrival to Lucas Oil Stadium on game day (listening only happens during game day hours and the tones are inaudible to the human ear).

Week One's message will include information about specific game day activities.

Throughout 2016, fans will have chances for the following items through the app:

-Special Offers/Promotions

-Coupons to the Pro Shop

-Touchdown celebrations and much more

The Colts App is your one-stop shop for everything Colts.

A download of the app will offer fans the following features:

  • BREAKING NEWS: Make sure to turn on notifications so you get real-time roster updates, know when to tune-in for press conferences and other breaking news
  • NEWS: Matchup previews and post-game recaps, plus in-depth player features and more
  • VIDEOS: Game highlights, practice recaps, player interviews and press conference
  • PHOTOS: Players, behind the scenes, cheerleaders and Colts events
  • AUDIO: Radio shows and the best game highlights
  • TEAM: Roster, depth chart, injury report, player and coach bios
  • SEASON: Schedule, standings, statistics
  • FANS: Message board, phone backgrounds and Colts on social
  • CHEERLEADERS: Roster, photos and videos
  • TICKETS: Season tickets, single game tickets, premium seating and mobile ticketing
  • PRO SHOP: The place to go for the best game day gear
  • LUCAS OIL STADIUM: The latest information on Colts gameday activities

To download the Colts Mobile App, head here for Android and here for IOS.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Offensive Line

The Colts struggled to find continuity on their offensive line early in the season, but improved after settling on a starting five in the second half of 2022.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Tight Ends

Jelani Woods flashed his potential and built a strong foundation as a rookie with the Colts last season.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Wide Receivers

While the Colts' passing offense lagged as a whole, there were some individual bright spots from Reggie Wayne's wide receivers in 2022.

news

Black History Month: Every Colts Player To Attend An HBCU

To celebrate the beginning of Black History Month, check out a list of every Colts player to attend one of the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor battled through ankle injuries while Zack Moss was a late-season bright spot for the Colts' running backs in 2022.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Quarterbacks

The Colts changed starting quarterbacks four times during the 2022 season but did not get the results they hoped for, finishing with the NFL's second-lowest points per game average.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Jan. 30, Pre-Senior Bowl

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with the Senior Bowl on the horizon. Check it out below.

news

Colts' Dallis Flowers Named To PFWA All-Rookie Team

Flowers, who led the NFL in yards per kickoff return, was named to the PFWA's All-Rookie Team as a kick returner.

news

Colts 2023 Head Coach Search: Full List Of Interviews, Candidates

The Colts over the last few weeks have conducted several interviews for the team's head coaching position. Here's a recap of where things stand:

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Jan. 23

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back for 2023 this week with a focus on quarterbacks, as well as a few Day 2 selections. Check it out below.

news

Colts Interview New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale For Head Coach Position

Martindale's aggressive defense helped propel the Giants to the playoffs in 2022.

news

Colts Interview New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka For Head Coach Position

Kafka spent five seasons coaching for Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Giants in 2022.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising