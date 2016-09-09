Enhanced Game Day Experience Coming To Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS – More fan experiences are coming to Lucas Oil Stadium in 2016.

All fans need to do to take part in these is make sure they have downloaded the newest version of Colts App.

By downloading the app and having the "listen in the background" function on, fans will receive a greeting upon their arrival to Lucas Oil Stadium on game day (listening only happens during game day hours and the tones are inaudible to the human ear).

Week One's message will include information about specific game day activities.

Throughout 2016, fans will have chances for the following items through the app:

-Special Offers/Promotions

-Coupons to the Pro Shop

-Touchdown celebrations and much more

The Colts App is your one-stop shop for everything Colts.

A download of the app will offer fans the following features:

BREAKING NEWS: Make sure to turn on notifications so you get real-time roster updates, know when to tune-in for press conferences and other breaking news

NEWS: Matchup previews and post-game recaps, plus in-depth player features and more

VIDEOS: Game highlights, practice recaps, player interviews and press conference

PHOTOS: Players, behind the scenes, cheerleaders and Colts events

AUDIO: Radio shows and the best game highlights

TEAM: Roster, depth chart, injury report, player and coach bios

SEASON: Schedule, standings, statistics

FANS: Message board, phone backgrounds and Colts on social

CHEERLEADERS: Roster, photos and videos

TICKETS: Season tickets, single game tickets, premium seating and mobile ticketing

PRO SHOP: The place to go for the best game day gear

LUCAS OIL STADIUM: The latest information on Colts gameday activities