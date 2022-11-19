Colts Elevate DE Kameron Cline, TE Nikola Kalinic To Active Roster From Practice Squad 

The Colts made the roster moves Saturday. 

Nov 19, 2022 at 12:07 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated defensive end Kameron Cline and tight end Nikola Kalinic to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

Cline, 6-4, 275 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad the last three seasons (2020-22). He has played in two career games and has tallied two tackles (one solo). Cline was originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020.

Kalinic, 6-4, 245 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He played in Week 10 at Las Vegas. Kalinic was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on August 31, 2022, after participating in the team's 2022 offseason program and training camp. He was originally signed by the Colts to a reserve/future contract on January 26, 2022. Prior to the NFL, Kalinic played in 30 regular season games in two seasons (2019, 2021) with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. His last name is pronounced kaa-lee-nich.

