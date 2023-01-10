Colts Great Dwight Freeney Selected For College Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023

Freeney starred at Syracuse from 1998-2001 before the Colts selected him in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft. 

Jan 09, 2023 at 09:41 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Dwight Freeney Syracuse AP

Last week, the Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed Colts great Dwight Freeney as one of 15 Modern Era finalists for its class of 2023. We'll find out in February if Freeney's legendary NFL career will be honored with a gold jacket and bust in Canton.

But Freeney will go into at least one Hall of Fame this year. Freeney on Monday was announced among the inductees for the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023:

Freeney was a revelation at Syracuse from 1998-2001, ranking up 34 sacks and 14 forced fumbles over 40 games for the Orange. As a senior in 2001, Freeney set a then-NCAA record with 17 1/2 sacks, and his eight forced fumbles set a Big East record, too.

Freeney earned consensus All-America honors in 2001, setting the stage for him to land with the Colts as the No. 11 pick in the 2002 NFL Draft.

The College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be inducted during the 65th National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas on Dec. 5, 2023.

