Despite Sacks 'Competition,' Freeney And Mathis Remain Each Other's Biggest Fans

Intro: Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis were the best to ever rush the passer in a Colts uniform. With Freeney now in Atlanta and Mathis still in Indy, their brotherly love — and competition — continues.

Aug 16, 2016 at 10:28 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

2011_freeney-mathis-celebrate-ap_610.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn't that long ago when opposing quarterbacks had nightmares about No. 93 and No. 98 in blue coming right for them.

For 10 seasons, Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis established themselves as not only the best pass-rushing duo in the National Football League, but the best to ever do it in a Colts uniform.

Need a sack? Freeney and Mathis combined for 186 of those with the Colts. Need the ball back for your offense? The duo forced 73 fumbles in their 10 seasons together.

Those are video game numbers, and they happened right here in Indianapolis.

Matched with an elite offense led by the likes of Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Jeff Saturday and others, it's no surprise that the Colts were able to sustain such a high level of success throughout Freeney and Mathis' time together in Indy, highlighted by two Super Bowl appearances, including a championship in Super Bowl XLI.

While Freeney eventually went on to play elsewhere — playing in parts of three seasons with the San Diego Chargers and Arizona Cardinals from 2013 to 2015 before landing with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason — the two remain close to this day, and in many more ways than one.

First is their passionate friendship and bond. It's something Mathis talked about on Tuesday when asked about his former pass-rushing partner.

"He's my biggest fan and I'm his biggest fan when it comes to that," Mathis said. "We grew up in the game together and I love what he's doing and he loves what I'm doing."

Dwight Freeney

Dwight Freeney 2011 Season Highlights

No Title
1 / 118
No Title
2 / 118
No Title
3 / 118
No Title
4 / 118
No Title
5 / 118
No Title
6 / 118
No Title
7 / 118
No Title
8 / 118
No Title
9 / 118
No Title
10 / 118
No Title
11 / 118
No Title
12 / 118
No Title
13 / 118
No Title
14 / 118
No Title
15 / 118
No Title
16 / 118
No Title
17 / 118
No Title
18 / 118
No Title
19 / 118
No Title
20 / 118
No Title
21 / 118
No Title
22 / 118
No Title
23 / 118
No Title
24 / 118
No Title
25 / 118
No Title
26 / 118
No Title
27 / 118
No Title
28 / 118
No Title
29 / 118
No Title
30 / 118
No Title
31 / 118
No Title
32 / 118
No Title
33 / 118
No Title
34 / 118
No Title
35 / 118
No Title
36 / 118
No Title
37 / 118
No Title
38 / 118
No Title
39 / 118
No Title
40 / 118
No Title
41 / 118
No Title
42 / 118
No Title
43 / 118
No Title
44 / 118
No Title
45 / 118
No Title
46 / 118
No Title
47 / 118
No Title
48 / 118
No Title
49 / 118
No Title
50 / 118
No Title
51 / 118
No Title
52 / 118
No Title
53 / 118
No Title
54 / 118
No Title
55 / 118
No Title
56 / 118
No Title
57 / 118
No Title
58 / 118
No Title
59 / 118
No Title
60 / 118
No Title
61 / 118
No Title
62 / 118
No Title
63 / 118
No Title
64 / 118
No Title
65 / 118
No Title
66 / 118
No Title
67 / 118
No Title
68 / 118
No Title
69 / 118
No Title
70 / 118
No Title
71 / 118
No Title
72 / 118
No Title
73 / 118
No Title
74 / 118
No Title
75 / 118
No Title
76 / 118
No Title
77 / 118
No Title
78 / 118
No Title
79 / 118
No Title
80 / 118
No Title
81 / 118
No Title
82 / 118
No Title
83 / 118
No Title
84 / 118
No Title
85 / 118
No Title
86 / 118
No Title
87 / 118
No Title
88 / 118
No Title
89 / 118
No Title
90 / 118
No Title
91 / 118
No Title
92 / 118
No Title
93 / 118
No Title
94 / 118
No Title
95 / 118
No Title
96 / 118
No Title
97 / 118
No Title
98 / 118
No Title
99 / 118
No Title
100 / 118
No Title
101 / 118
No Title
102 / 118
No Title
103 / 118
No Title
104 / 118
No Title
105 / 118
No Title
106 / 118
No Title
107 / 118
No Title
108 / 118
No Title
109 / 118
No Title
110 / 118
No Title
111 / 118
No Title
112 / 118
No Title
113 / 118
No Title
114 / 118
No Title
115 / 118
No Title
116 / 118
No Title
117 / 118
No Title
118 / 118
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Mathis isn't lying. Though their paths to Indianapolis were distinctly different — Freeney was the 11th-overall selection by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2002 NFL Draft, while Mathis was more of an unheralded fifth-round pick the following season — each player fed off one another to get better and better each and every season.

Their numbers, accordingly, began to build into nearly unprecedented heights. Freeney and Mathis combined for 14 Pro Bowl selections in their 10 seasons in Indy, and it seemed like they took an "Anything you can do, I can do better" approach each and every week.

"We pushed each other. That's the beauty of it," Freeney told the Indianapolis Star's Zak Keefer last season. "To have that guy on the field with you, he's going through the same struggles you are. That's kind of what it was. You see him go make a play, then you make one. We fed off each other for years. It was basically a race to the quarterback. Who could get there first?"

Perhaps not coincidentally, just 1.5 sacks currently separate Freeney and Mathis in their career totals: Freeney has 119.5 sacks — ranking 19th all-time — while Mathis is right there with 118, ranking 20th.

Freeney last season had a resurgent year with the Cardinals, logging eight sacks in just 11 games. Just as impressive, Mathis had seven sacks in 15 games with the Colts in a season in which he was fully recovering from an astounding 10 surgical procedures to fix a torn Achilles tendon.

The two continue to check the boxscores after each and every game to see if one has overtaken the other in their friendly competition to eventually be crowned King of Sacks.

"It's a brotherly kind of competition that we have going," Mathis said, "but it's all to try to boost each other up."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jeff Saturday: Matt Ryan Will Remain Colts' Starting Quarterback Over Final 4 Games Of 2022 Season

The Colts' quarterback depth chart will remain the same, Saturday said Monday, with Nick Foles backing up Ryan and Sam Ehlinger at No. 3.

news

From Tennis To Track To, Yes, Soccer: If American Football Never Existed, What Sport Would Colts Players Have Played?

Last month, I set out into the Colts' locker room to try to find an alternate universe where some of the best athletes in the world could've wound up playing for the United States Men's National Soccer Team.

news

Colts Nominate LB Shaquille Leonard For 2022 Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Leonard, the three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker whose Maniac Foundation has positively impacted countless lives, was nominated for the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a player for his commitment to the NFL's core values of respect, integrity, resiliency and commitment to team.

news

Colts' Week 15 Game At Minnesota Vikings To Kick Off On Saturday, Dec. 17 At 1 p.m. ET

The kickoff time for Week 15's Colts-Vikings game was previously listed as TBD.

news

Jelani Woods' 'My Cause, My Cleats' Support For Kicking The Stigma Adds Meaning After University Of Virginia Shooting

The rookie tight end was close with the three members of the University of Virginia football team who lost their lives in a mass shooting on campus last month, and has felt strong support for his mental health from the Colts following the tragedy.

news

'A Heck Of A Day:' Jelani Woods Posts Career-Best Performance In Return To Lineup

Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Jelani Woods had missed two straight games with a shoulder injury, but made up for lost time Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, logging career bests with eight receptions for 98 yards.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Host Steelers In Week 12 'Monday Night Football' Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) in tonight's Week 12 primetime battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from tonight's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

Colts DT DeForest Buckner Nominated For 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is given annually to "an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition."

news

Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne Named Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class Of 2023

Defensive end Dwight Freeney is a semifinalist in his first year of eligibility, while wide receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive end Robert Mathis are semifinalists for the fourth and second year in a row, respectively.

news

'That's Just The NFL:' Despite Another Strong Performance, Colts' Defense Laments Late-Game Execution In Eagles Loss

The Indianapolis Colts' defense contained the Philadelphia Eagles — one of the best offenses in the league — throughout Sunday's Week 11 contest. But Indy's defensive leaders are disappointed in their execution late in the game, as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts & Co. were able to steal a come-from-behind victory.

news

Colts Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. Honors University Of Virginia Shooting Victims With Cleats, Prayers And Action To Combat Gun Violence

McLeod is a University of Virginia alum.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts, Eagles Meet For Week 11 Clash At Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) in today's Week 11 battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising