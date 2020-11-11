2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Titans, Week 10

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to put on a show in their one and only primetime game of the 2020 season.

Facing a short week after a disappointing home loss to a talented Baltimore Ravens team, the Colts (5-3) travel to take on the AFC South Division-leading Tennessee Titans (6-2) on Thursday Night Football.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Colts had one of those "tale of two halves" types of games Sunday in their 24-10 loss to the Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis took a 10-7 lead going into halftime — Baltimore's lone first-half score coming off a fumble recovery for a touchdown — and had a prime opportunity to add to that lead early in the third quarter when the defense forced and recovered a fumble on a Ravens goal-to-go running play. But on the very next play from scrimmage, Philip Rivers would be intercepted by cornerback Marcus Peters, and Baltimore would eventually cash in yet again, finding the end zone 10 plays later to take a 14-10 lead, and not looking back from there.

After being upset in a Week 8 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Titans hoped to exact some revenge on Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears — and did just that, winning 24-17. Tennessee jumped out to a 24-3 lead by midway through the fourth quarter before the Bears (5-4) decided to make things interesting with two late touchdowns. The Titans had just 228 yards of total offense on the day, but, as they've done all year, they protected the football (zero turnovers) and they were efficient when needed, while the defense also helped matters with a fumble return for a touchdown by cornerback Desmond King II, playing in his first game with the Titans after being acquired via trade just a few days prior.