Jack Doyle Ruled Out Thursday Against The Titans; Mo Alie-Cox Questionable

Nov 11, 2020 at 03:07 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced today that tight end Jack Doyle has been ruled out of Thursday's Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox, meanwhile, is questionable.

RULED OUT

» Doyle suffered a concussion just before halftime of Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, as he sustained a shoulder-to-helmet hit by safety DeShon Elliott, who was not flagged on the play, while attempting to make a catch inside the red zone. Reich had said earlier in the week he didn't think it would be possible for the two-time Pro Bowler Doyle to be able to get back in time for Thursday night's game for the Titans. With Doyle out, the team will turn to Trey Burton and, depending on his status, Mo Alie-Cox at the tight end position, while undrafted rookie Noah Togiai could also be active for the fourth time this season. The Colts also have two tight ends, Farrod Green and Hale Hentges, on their practice squad if needed.

——————

QUESTIONABLE

» Alie-Cox (knee) has been listed on the injury report since the team returned from its Week 7 bye week; he was inactive the following week against the Detroit Lions, and then returned to game action for Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Baltimore Ravens, playing 35 offensive snaps in all and finishing with three receptions for 43 yards. Alie-Cox was estimated to have sat out Monday's walkthrough, and was elevated to being estimated as limited for Tuesday. If he is limited or can't play Thursday night against the Titans, then Trey Burton will be counted on to pick up the slack at the tight end position, which will also be without two-time Pro Bowler Jack Doyle (concussion), while undrafted tight end Noah Togiai will also likely play a larger role. The Colts also have two tight ends, Farrod Green and Hale Hentges, on their practice squad if needed.

——————

Injury report

Here is Wednesday's practice report, with their designation for Thursday's game (if applicable):

Player Position Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
Matthew Adams* LB Not Injury Related DNP DNP
Mo Alie-Cox TE Knee DNP LP FP Questionable
Jack Doyle TE Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
T.Y. Hilton WR Groin FP FP FP

* Adams was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday

Note: The Colts conducted walkthroughs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Those practice reports are only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice.

