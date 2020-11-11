Jack Doyle Ruled Out Thursday Against The Titans; Mo Alie-Cox Questionable

» Alie-Cox (knee) has been listed on the injury report since the team returned from its Week 7 bye week; he was inactive the following week against the Detroit Lions, and then returned to game action for Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Baltimore Ravens, playing 35 offensive snaps in all and finishing with three receptions for 43 yards. Alie-Cox was estimated to have sat out Monday's walkthrough, and was elevated to being estimated as limited for Tuesday. If he is limited or can't play Thursday night against the Titans, then Trey Burton will be counted on to pick up the slack at the tight end position, which will also be without two-time Pro Bowler Jack Doyle (concussion), while undrafted tight end Noah Togiai will also likely play a larger role. The Colts also have two tight ends, Farrod Green and Hale Hentges, on their practice squad if needed.