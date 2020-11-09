Five Things Learned: Colts-Ravens (2020, Week 9)

» GIVETH, TAKETH: The Colts, who went into halftime with a 10-7 lead on Sunday, were able to carry that first-half defensive momentum early into the third quarter, as Buckner stripped Ravens running back Gus Edwards on a 1st-and-Goal run, which was eventually recovered by linebacker Bobby Okereke and returned to the Indianapolis 23-yard line. On the very next play, quarterback Philip Rivers threw deep down the right sideline towards wide receiver Marcus Johnson, who seemingly was able to knock a would-be interception out of the hands of cornerback Marcus Peters as he fell to the turf for an incomplete pass. Or so the Colts thought. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh challenged the ruling on the field, believing Peters not only intercepted the pass, but that he also fumbled the ball, which was recovered by safety Chuck Clark at the Baltimore 46-yard line. After review, the officials agreed with Harbaugh's assertion, giving the ball right back to Baltimore. Ten plays later, Edwards was able to punch it into the end zone from one yard out, giving the Ravens a 14-10 lead, their first of the ballgame. Indy couldn't ever really recover from there, and Baltimore, which eventually wore down the Indy defense and put the clamps down on the Colts' offense, would close the game on a 17-0 run. "In the second half, both sides of the ball weren't good enough," Reich said. "The end of the story was, in the second half as a team we were not good enough against a team you have to play a full 60 minutes."

» OFFENSIVE INCONSISTENCIES: The Colts had put together two straight solid performances on offense heading into Sunday's game against the Ravens, particularly in the passing game. In Weeks 6 and 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions, respectively, quarterback Philip Rivers completed 52-of-77 passes (67.5 percent) for 633 yards with six touchdowns to one interception for a QB rating of 113.2; his yards-per-attempt figure in those games, meanwhile, was 8.2. On Sunday against the Ravens, however, the Colts could never consistently move the ball. While Indy had 339 net yards of offense and averaged 5.3 yards per carry on the ground, the team struggled on third downs (2-of-12 conversions, or 17 percent), converted just 2-of-4 tries on fourth down, had two turnovers that led directly to Ravens touchdowns and, (no) thanks to the aforementioned interception, would net just one yard on four offensive plays in the entire third quarter. Rivers, in all, completed 25-of-43 passes (58.1 percent) for 227 yards with no touchdowns and a pick for a QB rating of 62.8. "it wasn't our best day, but it wasn't a terrible day," Rivers said. "We were rolling pretty good in the first half. Any time you turn it over and they score with it and then you throw an interception to start the third quarter after the defense gets a turnover, we just couldn't overcome those."

» SHORT MEMORY: Sometimes the best part about a tough loss — and even some satisfying wins — is the chance to immediately turn the page and focus on your next opponent. The Colts have no choice but to employ that very strategy, however, because they are taking on their next opponent, the AFC South Division-leading Tennessee Titans, in just four days. The Colts on Thursday night travel to Nashville to take on the Titans, who on Sunday improved to 6-2 on the season by defeating the Chicago Bears, 24-17. Offensively, the Titans do a terrific job taking care of the football (just seven turnovers all year) and protecting quarterback Ryan Tannehill (12 sacks allowed); defensively Tennessee is very active, as they bat lots of passes (nine) and force a lot of fumbles (13) and interceptions (10). "(The) good news is we play Thursday night," Reich said. "We'll learn from this. Obviously, we have to watch the film to detail it out more, but just more conviction that I have that we have the right guys to go where we want to go. We'll look forward to getting this out of our system really quick and get ready for Thursday night."

» NOTES OF INTEREST:

— Indianapolis registered 9.0 tackles for loss for the second straight game. They are one of two teams to have at least 9.0 tackles for loss in back-to-back games (Pittsburgh) this season.

— Darius Leonard's 13 solo tackles are tied for the second-most in a single game since 2018. He is the only person who has had more in a game during that time frame, when he had 15 at Washington on Sept. 16, 2018.