2021 Colts Free Agent Outlook: Position-By-Position

Defensive line

• The Colts sure have some work ahead of them this offseason when it comes to their defensive line, as three of their current starters up front — defensive ends Justin Houston and Denico Autry, and defensive tackle Grover Stewart — are currently set to become free agents in March; three other major parts of the rotation in defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and defensive tackles Sheldon Day and Taylor Stallworth are also set to hit the open market. That's six of your eight or nine top defensive linemen right there. Houston has more than proven that he still has plenty left in the tank after signing a two-year deal with the Colts last year, but he will be entering his age-32 season in 2021, so, like Hilton at wide receiver, Houston very well could be brought back, but the team also needs to figure out its future at edge rusher. Stewart, meanwhile, seems like a prime candidate for a possible contract extension at some point; a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Stewart has developed into a solid run stuffer up front and only seems to be getting better playing next to DeForest Buckner.