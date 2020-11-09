How To Watch

How to Watch Colts @ Titans

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans on Thursday, November 12th (Week 10).

Nov 09, 2020 at 03:10 AM
MATCHUP

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Tennessee to face the Titans on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. The game time is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 12, at Nissan Stadium.

The contest will mark the 51st all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 34-16. Last season, the teams split the series. In their last matchup on Dec. 1, 2019, Indianapolis lost at home, 31-17.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV coverage: FOX
  • Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
  • Color Analyst: Troy Aikman
  • Sideline: Erin Andrews
  • Sideline: Kristina Pink
  • Game Re-Air: Colts fans can catch the re-air of this Thursday's game against Tennessee on WTTV4.2 next Wednesday at 8pm presented by POWERHOME SOLAR.

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market*:

*Please check your local TV listing to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH.

NFL Game Pass: Colts fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular-season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. Colts fans in Europe can watch every 2020 regular-season game live. Sign up for a 7 day free trial.

LISTEN LIVE

Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5, 107.5 and 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.

  • Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
  • Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
  • Sideline: Larra Overton
  • Pregame/Postgame Analyst: Bill Brooks

National Radio coverage: Westwood One

  • Play-by-Play: Tom McCarthy
  • Color Analyst: Troy Boselli

Radio streaming information:

  • Available to stream in the Indianapolis area on the Colts mobile app
  • Listen to the live local call of every Colts game streaming nationally on Colts.com (Desktop only)
  • NFL Game Pass: The live local call of every Colts game is also available with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a free trial.

