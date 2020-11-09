Colts Release Week 10 Unofficial Depth Chart For Titans Matchup

Notes:

» The only offensive change from last week is at the third wide receiver spot, where Ashton Dulin is no longer listed after he was placed on injured reserve on Saturday with a knee injury.

» We saw backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett take his 15th snap of the season in Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, as he was brought on with three seconds left in the second quarter as the Colts faced a 3rd and 6 from their own 46-yard line. With a field goal attempt for Rodrigo Blankenship just out of reach, Brissett, we can assume, was brought in to use his mobility and his big arm to potentially launch a Hail Mary-type pass towards the end zone; he never really got that chance, however, as he was pressured on the play and just decided to throw the ball into the turf.

» The Colts split the running back reps pretty evenly Sunday against the Ravens. Both Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins had 23 offensive snaps on the day, while Jonathan Taylor, who started the game, played 21 offensive snaps. Hines actually paced the running backs in snaps in the second half with 16; Wilkins had nine second-half offensive snaps, while Taylor had six.

» With top receiver T.Y. Hilton out with a groin injury Sunday against the Ravens, the Colts mostly utilized a three-wide receiver grouping that included Marcus Johnson (60 offensive snaps), Michael Pittman Jr. (59 offensive snaps) and Zach Pascal (41 offensive snaps). DeMichael Harris (16 snaps) and Daurice Fountain (10 snaps), both of whom were elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for the Ravens game, also had offensive roles; the undrafted rookie Harris was utilized as a rusher (two attempts for 28 yards) and a receiver (four receptions for 27 yards) in his second-career NFL game.

» Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle exited Sunday's game against the Ravens with a concussion that he suffered late in the second quarter; Doyle, whose immediate status for Thursday night's game against the Titans is unknown, ended up playing 22 offensive snaps in the first half. It was Mo Alie-Cox who ended up pacing the tight ends with 35 total offensive snaps, while Trey Burton had 29.