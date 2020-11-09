Colts Release Week 10 Unofficial Depth Chart For Titans Matchup

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts (5-3) on Thursday travel to take on the Tennessee Titans (6-2) in their 2020 Week 10 matchup at Nissan Stadium on Thursday Night Football — and, accordingly, it's time to take a look at the team's unofficial depth chart for the game.
Here is a position-by-position look for the Titans matchup, with some notes for each unit:
OFFENSE
» WR: T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Dezmon Patmon
» LT: Anthony Castonzo, Chaz Green
» LG: Quenton Nelson
» C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter
» RG: Mark Glowinski
» RT: Braden Smith, Le'Raven Clark
» TE: Jack Doyle, Trey Burton
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Noah Togiai
» WR: Zach Pascal
» WR: Marcus Johnson
» QB: Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett, Jacob Eason
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins
Notes:
» The only offensive change from last week is at the third wide receiver spot, where Ashton Dulin is no longer listed after he was placed on injured reserve on Saturday with a knee injury.
» We saw backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett take his 15th snap of the season in Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, as he was brought on with three seconds left in the second quarter as the Colts faced a 3rd and 6 from their own 46-yard line. With a field goal attempt for Rodrigo Blankenship just out of reach, Brissett, we can assume, was brought in to use his mobility and his big arm to potentially launch a Hail Mary-type pass towards the end zone; he never really got that chance, however, as he was pressured on the play and just decided to throw the ball into the turf.
» The Colts split the running back reps pretty evenly Sunday against the Ravens. Both Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins had 23 offensive snaps on the day, while Jonathan Taylor, who started the game, played 21 offensive snaps. Hines actually paced the running backs in snaps in the second half with 16; Wilkins had nine second-half offensive snaps, while Taylor had six.
» With top receiver T.Y. Hilton out with a groin injury Sunday against the Ravens, the Colts mostly utilized a three-wide receiver grouping that included Marcus Johnson (60 offensive snaps), Michael Pittman Jr. (59 offensive snaps) and Zach Pascal (41 offensive snaps). DeMichael Harris (16 snaps) and Daurice Fountain (10 snaps), both of whom were elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for the Ravens game, also had offensive roles; the undrafted rookie Harris was utilized as a rusher (two attempts for 28 yards) and a receiver (four receptions for 27 yards) in his second-career NFL game.
» Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle exited Sunday's game against the Ravens with a concussion that he suffered late in the second quarter; Doyle, whose immediate status for Thursday night's game against the Titans is unknown, ended up playing 22 offensive snaps in the first half. It was Mo Alie-Cox who ended up pacing the tight ends with 35 total offensive snaps, while Trey Burton had 29.
——————
DEFENSE
» DE: Justin Houston, Ben Banogu
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Tyquan Lewis, Sheldon Day
» NT: Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth
» DE: Denico Autry, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Ron'Dell Carter
» WLB: Darius Leonard, Matthew Adams, Jordan Glasgow
» MLB: Anthony Walker, Zaire Franklin
» SAM: Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed
» CB: Rock Ya-Sin, T.J. Carrie
» FS: Julian Blackmon, George Odum
» SS: Khari Willis, Tavon Wilson
» N: Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers
» CB: Xavier Rhodes, Tremon Smith
Notes:
» At the WILL linebacker position, Matthew Adams, who was placed on injured reserve Sept. 26 after suffering an ankle injury back in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, is back on the depth chart as the second player listed behind starter Darius Leonard after he was able to be activated on Saturday.
» The Colts once again had a deep rotation of defensive linemen in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, as all eight active players up front logged at least 22 percent of the defensive snaps: DeForest Buckner (78 percent), Al-Quadin Muhammad (66 percent), Denico Autry (66 percent), Grover Stewart (61 percent), Justin Houston (52 percent), Tyquan Lewis (34 percent), Taylor Stallworth (28 percent) and Sheldon Day (22 percent).
» While Leonard briefly exited the game after getting some attention from team trainers midway through the third quarter, he was otherwise on the field for all but one defensive snap on Sunday, followed by Bobby Okereke (50 defensive snaps) and Anthony Walker (43 defensive snaps). Zaire Franklin, meanwhile, played two defensive snaps at linebacker.
» The Colts used just seven defensive backs on Sunday. Four got into the game at cornerback: Xavier Rhodes (60 defensive snaps), Kenny Moore II (56 snaps), Rock Ya-Sin (32 snaps) and T.J. Carrie (six snaps). At safety, all three players who were active played: Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon played all 64 defensive snaps, while George Odum played four defensive snaps.
——————
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Rodrigo Blankenship
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers
» PR: Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers
Notes:
» The only special teams change on this week's unofficial depth chart is at kickoff returner, where Dulin, who is now on IR (knee), is no longer listed as the No. 2 option behind Isaiah Rodgers.