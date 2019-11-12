Colts Sign RB Darius Jackson To Practice Squad; Place RB Bruce Anderson III On Practice Squad-Injured List

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed running back Darius Jackson to the practice squad and placed running back Bruce Anderson III on the Practice Squad Injured list.
Jackson, 6-0, 230 pounds, had one prior stint on the Colts practice squad this season when he was signed by the team on September 20. He also spent time on the practice squads of the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. In 2018, Jackson played in four games during his time with the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. He compiled six carries for 16 yards and recorded four kickoff returns for 90 yards. Jackson was originally selected by the Cowboys in the sixth round (216th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Anderson III, 5-11, 210 pounds, has had two prior stints on the Colts practice squad this season. He also spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad earlier this year. Anderson III was originally signed by the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2019.