LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Cowboys, Week 13

The Colts are in Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. Follow along right here with writer JJ Stankevitz from AT&T Stadium all night long.
Dec 04, 2022 at 11:15 PM
Here's everything you need to know before the Colts kick off on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
The rookie tight end was close with the three members of the University of Virginia football team who lost their lives in a mass shooting on campus last month, and has felt strong support for his mental health from the Colts following the tragedy.
Pierce has four catches for 51 yards over his last four games, but is still showing signs of progress despite the lack of production, wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne explained.
The Colts Mailbag returns for Week 13 with questions on the end of Monday night's game, why Jonathan Taylor isn't always on the field and more heading into Sunday night's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family, General Manager Chris Ballard and Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday – will wear customized cleats and shoes that highlight charitable organizations in Indiana and across the country during this season's My Cause My Cleats game this coming Sunday at Dallas.
While this season has not gone the way they hoped, the Colts' final five games still carry plenty of weight for how players on this team will be viewed going forward.
The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 13 Sunday night game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Check it out below:
The Colts lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-17, to fall to 4-7-1 on the season. Here are five things we learned on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium:
The Colts were able to erase a 13-point halftime deficit but weren't able to execute enough when it counted in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, dropping the team's record to 4-7-1 this season.