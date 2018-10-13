Connect The Dots: Colts-Jets (2018, Week 6)

NFL Connections

· Indianapolis DT-Al Woods (2011), RB-Robert Turbin (2012-14), G-Mark Glowinski (2015-17), Assistant General Manager Ed Dodds (2007-2016) and Defensive Line Coach Mike Phair (2005-2010) spent time in Seattle with New York G-James Carpenter (2011-14), WR-Jermaine Kearse (2012-16), Offensive Coordinator Jeremy Bates (2010), Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell (1999-2007) and LB-Kevin Pierre-Louis (2010-13).

· Woods and Jets DL-Steve McLendon were both with the Steelers from 2011-13.

· Indianapolis WR-Zach Pascal (2017), Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Patullo (2015) and Woods (2014-16) spent time in Tennessee with New York LB-Avery Williamson (2014-17) and Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Steve Jackson (2016-17).

· Colts Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus (2011-17), Linebackers Coach Dave Borgonzi (2011-13) and Turbin (2015) spent time in Dallas with Jets CB-Morris Claiborne (2012-16).

· Indianapolis TE-Eric Ebron (2014-17), Defensive Backs/Safeties Coach Alan Williams (2014-17) and Assistant Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson (2013-14) spent time in Detroit with New York LB-Brandon Copeland (2015-16), Jackson (2013) and WR-Andre Roberts (2016).

· Colts CB-Pierre Desir (2014-15), DE-Jabaal Sheard (2011-14) and Turbin (2015) spent time in Cleveland with Jets RB-Isaiah Crowell (2014-17), CB-Buster Skrine (2011-14), WR-Terrelle Pryor (2015-16), Defensive Quality Control Coach Tim Atkins (2014-15), Defensive Line Coach Robert Nunn (2016) and QB-Josh McCown (2015-16).

· Indianapolis WR-Ryan Grant spent time in Washington with Pryor (2017) and Roberts (2014-15).

· Colts QB-Jacoby Brissett (2016), Sheard (2015-16), Assistant Special Teams Coach Frank Ross (2015-17), Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone (2015-17) and Offensive Line Coach Dave DeGuglielmo (2014-15) spent time in New England with Jets CB-Darryl Roberts (2015-16).

· Ross was also with the Patriots from 2011-12 while New York Offensive Assistant/Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Mick Lombardi was there.

· Indianapolis Head Coach Frank Reich (2013-15), Offensive Coordinator Nick Sirianni (2013-17) and DeGuglielmo (2016) spent time with New York LB-Jeremiah Attaochu (2014-17) with the Chargers.

· DeGuglielmo was coaching the Dolphins in 2017 while Jets LB-Neville Hewitt played there.

· Colts LB-Najee Goode and Reich also spent the 2016 season coaching with the Eagles while New York S-Terrence Brooks was there.

· Reich also coached with the Cardinals in 2012 while Roberts was there.

· Colts General Manager Chris Ballard and Jets LB-Josh Martin were both in Kansas City from 2013-14.

· Martin was also in Tampa Bay in 2015 while Borgonzi was coaching there.

· Indianapolis Running Backs Coach Tom Rathman and McCown were both in Oakland in 2007.

· Colts Director of Sports Performance Rusty Jones (2005-2012), Phair (2011-13) and Ballard (2001-2012) spent time in Chicago with Jets Defensive Backs Coach Dennard Wilson (2008-2011), Assistant Head Coach/Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell (as a player, 2002), McCown (2011-13) and Bates (2012).

· Jones was also in Buffalo with Jackson from 2001-03.

· McCown and Borgonzi also spent the 2014 season together in Tampa Bay.

· DeGuglielmo spent time with Jets Head Coach Todd Bowles, Special Teams Coordinator Brant Boyer and Wide Receivers Coach Karl Dorrell in Miami from 2009-2011.

· Bowles and Rathman played one season (1991) together in San Francisco.

· Phair and Bates worked together in Tampa Bay from 2002-04.

· Johnson and Patullo coached with Atkins in Buffalo in 2011.

· Colts Defensive Backs/Cornerbacks Coach Jonathan Gannon and Jets Assistant Defensive Line Coach La'Roi Glover were both with the Rams from 2010-11.

· Indianapolis Offensive Quality Control Coach Gunnard Twyner and Glover both played for the Saints from 1997-99.

· Williams (2012-13) spent time with Jets Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Aaron McLaurin (2012-13) and Tight Ends Coach Jimmie Johnson (2006-13) in Minnesota.

· Rathman (2009-2016) and Ventrone (as a player, 2013-14) spent time with Lombardi (2013-16) in San Francisco.