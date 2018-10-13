Connect The Dots: Colts-Jets (2018, Week 6)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets are set for their 2018 Week 6 matchup on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
It's that time of the week where we Connect The Dots between the two teams, presented by Venyu:
Indianapolis/New York/New Jersey Connections
· Colts TE-Eric Ebron and DE-Kemoko Turay are from Newark, N.J. Turay attended Barringer (N.J.) High School which is just 15 minutes from MetLife Stadium.
· Indianapolis G/C-Quenton Nelson is from Holmdel, N.J. which is less than an hour away from MetLife Stadium.
· Colts Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Patullo is from Hillsborough, N.J.
· Indianapolis Linebackers Coach Dave Borgonzi was a graduate assistant at Syracuse for two seasons (2006-07).
· Colts Head Coach Frank Reich is from Freeport, N.Y.
· Jets Assistant Special Teams Coach Jeff Hammerschmidt was special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach at Indiana from 1998-99.
· New York Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Steve Jackson attended Purdue from 1987-1990.
Former Colts/Jets
· Indianapolis Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Patullo served as the quarterbacks coach for New York for two seasons (2015-16).
· Colts Offensive Line Coach Dave DeGuglielmo served in the same capacity for the Jets in 2012.
· Indianapolis Head Coach Frank Reich played one season (1996) for the Jets. He saw action in 10 games (seven starts) and threw for 2,205 yards and 15 touchdowns.
· Colts Vice President of Player Personnel Rex Hogan was the senior director of college scouting for the Jets for two seasons (2015-16).
· Jets DL-Henry Anderson was selected by the Colts in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft and played three seasons (2015-17) with the team.
· New York OL-Jonotthan Harrison played three seasons (2014-16) with Indianapolis.
· Jets Special Teams Coordinator Brant Boyer served as assistant special teams coach for the Colts for four seasons (2012-15).
· New York LB-Tarell Basham was selected by Indianapolis in the third round (80th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.
College Connections
· Colts QB-Andrew Luck (2008-2011), TE-Ryan Hewitt (2010-13) and Jets DL-Henry Anderson (2010-14) all spent time together at Stanford.
· Indianapolis CB-Nate Hairston and New York WR-Robby Anderson spent four seasons (2012-15) together at Temple.
· Colts CB-Chris Milton and LB-Jeremiah Attaochu played together at Georgia Tech from 2011-13.
· Indianapolis QB-Jacoby Brissett (2013-15) and RB-Nyheim Hines (2014-17) were teammates with New York CB-Juston Burris (2011-15) at North Carolina State.
· Colts CB-Corey Moore (2011-14) spent time with Jets RB-Isaiah Crowell (2011) and LB-Neville Hewitt (2014-15) at Georgia.
· Indianapolis LB-Skai Moore and New York T-Brandon Shell were at South Carolina together from 2013-15.
· Colts RB-Jordan Wilkins and Jets CB-Derrick Jones spent four seasons (2013-16) together at Mississippi.
· Indianapolis S-Malik Hooker and New York LB-Darron Lee played together at Ohio State from 2014-15.
· Colts CB-Quincy Wilson and Jets S-Marcus Maye spent three seasons (2014-16) together at Florida.
· Indianapolis WR-Ryan Grant and New York CB-Parry Nickerson were at Tulane together in 2013.
· Colts T-Anthony Castonzo and Jets LB-Kevin Pierre-Louis spent the 2010 season together at Boston College.
· Indianapolis Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone was playing at Villanova in 2005 while New York Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Joe Giacobbe was coaching there.
· Colts DE-Kemoko Turay and Giacobbe spent three seasons (2013-15) together at Rutgers.
NFL Connections
· Indianapolis DT-Al Woods (2011), RB-Robert Turbin (2012-14), G-Mark Glowinski (2015-17), Assistant General Manager Ed Dodds (2007-2016) and Defensive Line Coach Mike Phair (2005-2010) spent time in Seattle with New York G-James Carpenter (2011-14), WR-Jermaine Kearse (2012-16), Offensive Coordinator Jeremy Bates (2010), Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell (1999-2007) and LB-Kevin Pierre-Louis (2010-13).
· Woods and Jets DL-Steve McLendon were both with the Steelers from 2011-13.
· Indianapolis WR-Zach Pascal (2017), Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Patullo (2015) and Woods (2014-16) spent time in Tennessee with New York LB-Avery Williamson (2014-17) and Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Steve Jackson (2016-17).
· Colts Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus (2011-17), Linebackers Coach Dave Borgonzi (2011-13) and Turbin (2015) spent time in Dallas with Jets CB-Morris Claiborne (2012-16).
· Indianapolis TE-Eric Ebron (2014-17), Defensive Backs/Safeties Coach Alan Williams (2014-17) and Assistant Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson (2013-14) spent time in Detroit with New York LB-Brandon Copeland (2015-16), Jackson (2013) and WR-Andre Roberts (2016).
· Colts CB-Pierre Desir (2014-15), DE-Jabaal Sheard (2011-14) and Turbin (2015) spent time in Cleveland with Jets RB-Isaiah Crowell (2014-17), CB-Buster Skrine (2011-14), WR-Terrelle Pryor (2015-16), Defensive Quality Control Coach Tim Atkins (2014-15), Defensive Line Coach Robert Nunn (2016) and QB-Josh McCown (2015-16).
· Indianapolis WR-Ryan Grant spent time in Washington with Pryor (2017) and Roberts (2014-15).
· Colts QB-Jacoby Brissett (2016), Sheard (2015-16), Assistant Special Teams Coach Frank Ross (2015-17), Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone (2015-17) and Offensive Line Coach Dave DeGuglielmo (2014-15) spent time in New England with Jets CB-Darryl Roberts (2015-16).
· Ross was also with the Patriots from 2011-12 while New York Offensive Assistant/Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Mick Lombardi was there.
· Indianapolis Head Coach Frank Reich (2013-15), Offensive Coordinator Nick Sirianni (2013-17) and DeGuglielmo (2016) spent time with New York LB-Jeremiah Attaochu (2014-17) with the Chargers.
· DeGuglielmo was coaching the Dolphins in 2017 while Jets LB-Neville Hewitt played there.
· Colts LB-Najee Goode and Reich also spent the 2016 season coaching with the Eagles while New York S-Terrence Brooks was there.
· Reich also coached with the Cardinals in 2012 while Roberts was there.
· Colts General Manager Chris Ballard and Jets LB-Josh Martin were both in Kansas City from 2013-14.
· Martin was also in Tampa Bay in 2015 while Borgonzi was coaching there.
· Indianapolis Running Backs Coach Tom Rathman and McCown were both in Oakland in 2007.
· Colts Director of Sports Performance Rusty Jones (2005-2012), Phair (2011-13) and Ballard (2001-2012) spent time in Chicago with Jets Defensive Backs Coach Dennard Wilson (2008-2011), Assistant Head Coach/Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell (as a player, 2002), McCown (2011-13) and Bates (2012).
· Jones was also in Buffalo with Jackson from 2001-03.
· McCown and Borgonzi also spent the 2014 season together in Tampa Bay.
· DeGuglielmo spent time with Jets Head Coach Todd Bowles, Special Teams Coordinator Brant Boyer and Wide Receivers Coach Karl Dorrell in Miami from 2009-2011.
· Bowles and Rathman played one season (1991) together in San Francisco.
· Phair and Bates worked together in Tampa Bay from 2002-04.
· Johnson and Patullo coached with Atkins in Buffalo in 2011.
· Colts Defensive Backs/Cornerbacks Coach Jonathan Gannon and Jets Assistant Defensive Line Coach La'Roi Glover were both with the Rams from 2010-11.
· Indianapolis Offensive Quality Control Coach Gunnard Twyner and Glover both played for the Saints from 1997-99.
· Williams (2012-13) spent time with Jets Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Aaron McLaurin (2012-13) and Tight Ends Coach Jimmie Johnson (2006-13) in Minnesota.
· Rathman (2009-2016) and Ventrone (as a player, 2013-14) spent time with Lombardi (2013-16) in San Francisco.
· Rathman and New York CB-Rashard Robinson were both with the 49ers in 2016.
Hometown Connections
· Colts QB-Andrew Luck, Jets Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Steve Jackson and LB-Josh Martin are all from Houston, Texas.
· Indianapolis WR-Zach Pascal and New York Defensive Backs Coach Dennard Wilson both hail from Upper Marlboro, Md.
· Colts Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Marcus Brady, Jets Wide Receivers Coach Karl Dorrell, Assistant Special Teams Coach Jeff Hammerschmidt and Assistant Defensive Line Coach La'Roi Glover are all from San Diego, Calif.
· Indianapolis LB-Najee Goode, Defensive Backs/Cornerbacks Coach Jonathan Gannon and New York LB-Avery Williamson all hail from Cleveland, Ohio.
· Colts Pass Rush Consultant/Player Development Robert Mathis and Jets DL-Henry Anderson are both from Atlanta, Ga.