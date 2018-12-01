Connect The Dots: Colts-Jaguars (2018, Week 13)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars are set for their 2018 Week 13 matchup on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.
It's that time of the week where we Connect The Dots between the two teams, presented by Venyu:
INDIANA/FLORIDA CONNECTIONS
- Multiple Colts played collegiately in the state of Florida: WR-T.Y. Hilton (Florida International, 2008-2011), QB-Jacoby Brissett (Florida, 2011-12), CB-Quincy Wilson (Florida, 2014-16), RB-Marlon Mack (South Florida, 2014-16), DE-Al-Quadin Muhammad (Miami, 2013, 2015), S-Clayton Geathers (Central Florida, 2010-14) and TE-Erik Swoope (Miami, played basketball from 2010-13).
- Colts Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Patullo served as an offensive graduate assistant at South Florida from 2003-04. He also played there from 1999-2002.
- Indianapolis Offensive Quality Control Coach Gunnard Twyner coached at Estero (Fla.) High School from 2002-03.
- Seven Colts call the Sunshine State home: Hilton (Miami), Wilson (Fort Lauderdale), Brissett (West Palm Beach), Mack (Sarasota), LB-Anthony Walker (Miami) and DE-Jabaal Sheard (Hollywood Hills).
- Jaguars Assistant Special Teams Coordinator Mike Mallory served as a graduate assistant at Indiana University from 1986-87. Mallory's father, Bill, was the head coach at Indiana University from 1984-96.
- Jacksonville Assistant Director of College Personnel Tim Mingey graduated from St. Joseph's College (Ind.) and coached at his alma mater as the team's defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach in 1973.
- Jaguars Running Backs Coach Tyrone Wheatley's uncle, Dave Young, played collegiate ball at Purdue and professionally for the Baltimore Colts.
- Jacksonville Assistant Director of Player Personnel Andy Dengler coached at St. Joseph's College (Ind.) for four seasons (1992-95).
FORMER COLTS/JAGUARS
- Indianapolis Assistant Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson coached in Jacksonville in 2012.
- Colts Offensive Quality Control Coach Gunnard Twyner spent time with the Jaguars in training camp as a player in 2000.
- Indianapolis Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship Jeris Pendleton was selected by Jacksonville in the seventh round (228th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft and spent one season (2012) with the team.
- Jacksonville WR-Donte Moncrief was selected by Indianapolis in the third round (90th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft and played four seasons (2014-17) with the team.
- Jaguars LS-Matt Overton played five seasons (2012-16) for the Colts.
- Jacksonville Director of Player Development and Youth Football Marcus Pollard played 10 seasons (1995-2004) for Indianapolis.
- Jaguars General Manager David Caldwell served in the Colts scouting department for 10 seasons (1998-2007).
- Jacksonville Director of Player Personnel Chris Polian, the son of former Indianapolis General Manager Bill Polian, worked for his father and the Colts from 1998-2011. In his final three seasons (2009-2011), he served as vice president and general manager of the team.
- Jaguars Director of College Scouting Mark Ellenz spent 12 seasons (2001-2012) in the Colts scouting department.
- Jacksonville Assistant Director of College Scouting Paul Roell worked in the Indianapolis scouting department for 15 seasons (1991-2005).
- Jaguars Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Tom Myslinski played for the Colts in 1998.
- Jacksonville Strength and Conditioning Associate Jess Langvardt worked as an intern for Indianapolis in 2011.
- Jaguars OL-Josh Walker was on the Colts practice squad in 2014.
- Jacksonville CB-Quenton Meeks' father Ron Meeks served on Indianapolis' coaching staff from 2002-08.
COLLEGE CONNECTIONS
- Indianapolis S-Clayton Geathers (2010-14) was teammates with Jacksonville CB-A.J. Bouye (2009-2012) and QB-Blake Bortles (2011-13) at Central Florida.
- Colts QB-Jacoby Brissett played at Florida with Jaguars LB-Lerentee McCray from 2011-12. Indianapolis CB-Quincy Wilson played at Florida with Jacksonville DL-Taven Bryan from 2014-16.
- Indianapolis C-Ryan Kelly (2011-15) played at Alabama with Jacksonville RB-T.J. Yeldon (2012-14) and S-Ronnie Harrison (2015-17).
- Colts WR-Ryan Grant (2009-13) played at Tulane when Jaguars Strength and Conditioning Associate Jess Langvardt (2012) and Offense-Research Coach Eric Price (2012-15) were there.
- Indianapolis DE-Al-Quadin Muhammad spent one season (2013) at the University of Miami with Jacksonville OT-Ereck Flowers.
- Colts G/T-Le'Raven Clark played with Jaguars S-Cody Davis at Texas Tech from 2011-12.
- Indianapolis RB-Nyheim Hines (2014-17) and Brissett (2013-15) played with Jacksonville TE-David Grinnage (2012-15) at North Carolina State.
- Colts Defensive Line Coach Mike Phair spent two seasons (2015-16) with Jaguars DE-Dawaune Smoot at Illinois.
- Indianapolis TE-Eric Ebron played at North Carolina when Jacksonville Strength and Conditioning Coach Tom Myslinski coached there in 2011.
- Colts RB-Jonathan Williams (2012-15) spent time with Jaguars LB-Martrell Spaight (2011-14) and RB-David Williams (2015-17) at Arkansas.
- Indianapolis LB-Skai Moore and Jacksonville OT-Corey Robinson were both at South Carolina from 2013-14.
- Colts Offensive Line Coach Dave DeGuglielmo and Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin both coached at Boston College from 1991-92.
NFL CONNECTIONS
- Colts Head Coach Frank Reich coached in Arizona when Jaguars DL-Calais Campbell played there in 2012.
- Indianapolis C/G-Evan Boehm played in Arizona with Campbell in 2016.
- Colts General Manager Chris Ballard worked in Kansas City when Jaguars TE-James O'Shaughnessy played there from 2015-16.
- Indianapolis Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus (2011-17) and Linebackers Coach Dave Borgonzi (2011-13) spent time with Jacksonville S-Barry Church (2010-16), OL-Jermey Parnell (2010-14), CB-Tyler Patmon (2014-15) and Special Teams Coordinator Joe DeCamillis (2009-2012) in Dallas.
- Indianapolis DE-Jabaal Sheard (2011-14), CB-Pierre Desir (2014-15) and Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone (2009-2012, as a player) spent time in Cleveland with Jacksonville S-Tashaun Gipson Sr. (2012-15).
- Colts Offensive Coordinator Nick Sirianni (2013-16), Offensive Line Coach Dave DeGuglielmo (2016), Reich (2013-15) and Desir (2016) spent time with Jaguars K-Josh Lambo (2015-16) with the Chargers.
- DeGuglielmo coached the Giants with Jacksonville Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin from 2004-08.
- DeGuglielmo also worked with Jaguars Assistant Offensive Line Coach Tony Sparano Jr. with the Jets in 2012.
- Colts Running Backs Coach Tom Rathman (2009-2016) and Ventrone (2013-14, as a player) were in San Francisco when Jaguars RB-Carlos Hyde (2014-17), TE-Blake Bell (2015-16) and Flaherty (2016) were there.
- Indianapolis Defensive Backs/Cornerbacks Coach Jonathan Gannon coached in Minnesota in 2017 when Bell was there.
- Colts Vice President of Player Personnel Rex Hogan (2015-16) and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Patullo (2015-16) spent time with Jaguars FB-Tommy Bohanon (2013-15), Linebackers Coach Mark Collins (2015-16) and Assistant Secondary Coach Joe Danna (2015-16) in Tennessee.
- Patullo also worked for Kansas City in 2008 when Jaguars Offense-Research Coach Eric Price was there.
- Indianapolis S-Corey Moore (2015-17) spent time with Jacksonville CB-A.J. Bouye (2013-16) and OL-Josh Walker (2016) in Houston.
- Colts Assistant Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson worked for Buffalo when Jaguars DT-Marcell Dareus played there in 2011.
- Indianapolis DT/DE-Denico Autry (2014-17) and Johnson (2015-17) spent time in Oakland when Jacksonville CB-D.J. Hayden (2013-16) was there.
- Colts Defensive Line Coach Mike Phair (2011-13), Director of Sports Performance Rusty Jones (2005-2012), Ballard (2001-2012) and Hogan (2003-14) worked in Chicago when Jaguars Secondary Coach Perry Fewell (2005), Flaherty (2001-03) and DeCamillis (2013-14) were there.
- Indianapolis DT-Al Woods and Assistant General Manager Ed Dodds were in Seattle when Jacksonville Defensive Coordinator Todd Wash was there in 2011.
- Woods and Wash also spent the 2010 season together in Tampa Bay.
- Colts WR-Ryan Grant (2014-17) spent time with Jaguars LB-Martrell Spaight (2015-17) and Fewell (2015-16) in Washington.
- Indianapolis TE-Eric Ebron and Defensive Backs/Safeties Coach Alan Williams spent time with Jacksonville OT-Corey Robinson in Detroit from 2015-17.
- Borgonzi and Phair were coaching in Tampa Bay in 2014 when Jacksonville OG-Patrick Omameh played there.
- Colts RB-Jonathan Williams was in Buffalo during the 2016 season with Jaguars Assistant Defensive Line Coach Jason Rebrovich, Sparano Jr. and Dareus.
HOMETOWN CONNECTIONS
- Colts QB-Andrew Luck and Jaguars CB-D.J. Hayden are both from Houston, Texas.
- Indianapolis CB-Kenny Moore II and Jacksonville LB-Telvin Smith Sr. are both from Valdosta, Ga.
ADDITIONAL CONNECTIONS
- Colts Quarterbacks Coach Marcus Brady worked with Jaguars Quarterbacks Coach Scott Milanovich with the Montreal Alouettes (2009-2011) and Toronto Argonauts (2013-16).