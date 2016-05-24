Colts Will Not Have Joint Practices This Training Camp

Intro: After having joint practices with the Bears last year, the Colts will not be having any sessions with another team in 2016.

May 24, 2016 at 01:32 PM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – An already busy August for the Colts won't include any joint practices this year.

Chuck Pagano said on Tuesday the Colts weren't able to schedule any team, like they did last year with the Bears.

A fifth preseason game this season and the lack of nearby opponents for the Colts played into the decision.

"We looked into it (but) I think with the Hall of Fame game and starting (Training Camp) a little bit early, the way the preseason schedule fell…we weren't able to hook up with anybody this year," Pagano said.

Last year the Colts benefited from having a team close in proximity (Chicago) on their preseason schedule.

The Colts and Bears, two staffs with plenty of familiarity, were able to coordinate two practices in Indianapolis, on the Wednesday and Thursday prior to their Saturday night preseason meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This year's preseason slate for the Colts isn't' as favorable geographically.

2016 Colts Preseason Schedule

-Packers, 8/7 (Canton, Ohio)

-@Bills, 8/13

-Ravens, 8/20

-Eagles, 8/27

-@Bengals, 9/1

