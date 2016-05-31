Colts Welcome Two Key Contributors Back To OTAs

INDIANAPOLIS – After a four-day weekend, Tuesday's return to work was a bit sluggish for the Colts.

That was what Chuck Pagano expected as his players had OTA No. 8 of their offseason program.

The two-hour practice for the Colts included a variety of specific situations with two key second-year players back participating.

Here are some takeaways from OTA No. 8:

OTA No. 8 Notes

Players who were held out of OTAs on Tuesday included: DE-Henry Anderson, DT-Arthur Jones, RB-Frank Gore, OLB-Curt Maggitt, WR-Donte Moncrief, ILB-Antonio Morrison, CB-D'Joun Smith and OG-Hugh Thornton. Again, with injured players this time of year, any little nick or bruise is taken very serious. No reason to push guys in May.

The Colts welcomed back Jacoby Brissett to OTAs late last week. Dorsett was back working again on Tuesday, hauling in passes. The hamstring injury Dorsett had earlier this May kept him out for a little more than a week.

For the first time during OTAs (there have been eight total), Denzelle Good was working. The big man spent time at guard with the second unit. That's where the Colts want him to get some reps after he started four games at right tackle last season. Even OTAs (without full pads) are important for Good's potential to be a starting lineman for this team in 2016. Hugh Thornton remains sidelined.

Last week, Chuck Pagano didn't hold back in his praise for T.Y. Hilton this offseason. The Ghost once again dazzled on Tuesday. Hilton and Andrew Luck used every inch of the field on Tuesday for several of their connections.

With Frank Gore having a rare off day on Tuesday, Robert Turbin and Jordan Todman received a bulk of the first-team reps. Those two newcomers continue to be the favorites behind Gore in 2016.

Tuesday was OTA session No. 8 for the Colts. The Colts will wrap up their 10 total OTAs this week before a mandatory three-day minicamp (June 7-9) concludes the eight-week offseason program. The Colts' Wednesday minicamp practice next week will be at Lucas Oil Stadium and is free to the public.

Chuck Pagano on Tuesday's return to OTAs:

"Not real crisp. Little bit sloppy, to be quite honest with you. But that's expected. "I could have bet a lot of money on that coming off Memorial Day weekend."



Bowen's Analysis: A safety to start the first play of OTA teamwork on Tuesday just about summed up Pagano's summary of the day. Minutes after practice ended on Tuesday, Pagano was already looking forward to Wednesday's OTA session. The Colts have a little more than a week left in their eight-week offseason program.

The big news on Tuesday was Denzelle Good on the field for the first time during OTAs. Good is one of the more intriguing offensive names to watch the rest of the offseason. He's the popular name to challenge Hugh Thornton and/or Joe Reitz for a starting job. Good's initial work on Tuesday was at guard, the position he has little experience with at the collegiate or professional levels.Chuck Pagano on new cornerback Patrick Robinson:

"A very athletic guy, who can run and cover. "He's got all the traits we are looking for as a cover corner."



Bowen's Analysis: Robinson will probably be the only 2016 free agent addition to start for the Colts this year. The veteran has been in his new home all offseason long with full participation. That is key with the Colts incorporating two new secondary starters (safety Clayton Geathers, too).

Robinson has worked opposite Vontae Davis throughout OTAs. We haven't seen Robinson lining up at the nickel position much (Darius Butler continues to hold that down), a spot he's excelled in previously. That will be something to keep an eye on once Training Camp arrives. If Robinson can lock down that No. 2 corner spot and play consistently, the Colts' pass rush should be a major beneficiary.Chuck Pagano on the offense using more and more athleticism at the quarterback position:

"Our guys have done a great job on that. We've got athletic guys, speed guys, skill guys on the outside. "That's tough from a defensive standpoint because it's hard enough covering for two and a half, three seconds. Now when you extend a play, you roll one way and everybody is breaking in different directions it's tough (to defend that)."



Bowen's Analysis: In every open OTA session this month, you notice the Colts' quarterbacks moving around quite a bit. Andrew Luck has a rare skillset at the quarterback position. His legs are an asset and it's clear Rob Chudzinski sees that as something he wants to incorporate in the Colts offense.