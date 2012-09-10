COLTS VS VIKINGS SOLD OUT - TELEVISED LOCALLY

Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. The radio broadcast will be through the Colts Flagship Radio Stations 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM. The game may also be heard statewide on the Vectren Radio Network. A few hundred infill seats (from group inventory) are still available and the Colts do anticipate some visiting team returns from the Vikings. Those infill (non-fixed seats) and visiting team returned tickets do not count against lifting the TV Blackout and are currently available.