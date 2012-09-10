COLTS VS VIKINGS SOLD OUT - TELEVISED LOCALLY

The Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings game this Sunday, September 16th has been sold out. The game will be televised locally on WXIN--Fox 59.

Sep 10, 2012 at 07:47 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

openroof-a.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

](http://careyindiana.com/)

Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. The radio broadcast will be through the Colts Flagship Radio Stations 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.  The game may also be heard statewide on the Vectren Radio Network.  A few hundred infill seats (from group inventory) are still available and the Colts do anticipate some visiting team returns from the Vikings. Those infill (non-fixed seats) and visiting team returned tickets do not count against lifting the TV Blackout and are currently available.

Tickets are available for all regular season home games at the Lucas Oil Stadium ticket office, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, charge-by-phone at (800) 745-3000 or at www.ticketmaster.com.

Tickets will be available while they last.

The Colts are also accepting deposits for those wishing to become 2013 Season Ticket Holders by joining our Season Ticket Wait List  at www.colts.com or by calling (317) 299-4WIN.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising