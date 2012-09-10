COLTS VS VIKINGS SOLD OUT - TELEVISED LOCALLY

[
Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. The radio broadcast will be through the Colts Flagship Radio Stations 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM. The game may also be heard statewide on the Vectren Radio Network. A few hundred infill seats (from group inventory) are still available and the Colts do anticipate some visiting team returns from the Vikings. Those infill (non-fixed seats) and visiting team returned tickets do not count against lifting the TV Blackout and are currently available.
Tickets are available for all regular season home games at the Lucas Oil Stadium ticket office, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, charge-by-phone at (800) 745-3000 or at www.ticketmaster.com.
Tickets will be available while they last.
The Colts are also accepting deposits for those wishing to become 2013 Season Ticket Holders by joining our Season Ticket Wait List at www.colts.com or by calling (317) 299-4WIN.