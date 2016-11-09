Colts Try To Bottle Up Win Over Green Bay For After Bye Week

"A bunch of the players were talking about wish we were still going, we want to be on the field, we want to be playing this week and all of that stuff," Chuck Pagano said earlier this week. "But at the same time, half the room that doesn't feel so good are saying, 'No, we need the time.'

"Again, you keep things in perspective. It was a great win but again, you can't take your foot off the gas. For us to not build on this, for us not to do the right thing and not stay in our iPads and go work out and do the things necessary over the next four or five days that need to be done and not take advantage of this then shame on us. That's on all of us. That's on us as a staff – that starts with me and all of our coaches and all of our players. We talked about that more than the good things that happened in that ball game because it will be all for naught. It really will. A great win like that, at that place, and it will be all for naught if we don't handle our business the right way. But I know our guys will."