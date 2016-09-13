Colts To Wear Color Rush Jerseys In 2017

Intro: On Tuesday, the NFL introduced the "color rush" jerseys teams will wear this season. Because of a Thanksgiving game on Thursday this year though, the Colts will wear theirs next season.

Sep 13, 2016 at 02:37 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – Colts fans will have to wait a season to see their team in "color rush" uniforms.

On Tuesday, the NFL introduced the special jerseys teams will be wearing on Thursday Night Football this season.

But because of the Colts playing on Thanksgiving for their Thursday game this season, they will not don the all blue jerseys until 2017.

"Since our Thanksgiving game is not branded as part of the "Thursday Night Football" series, we opted to wait until 2017 to begin wearing the Color Rush uniform," said Pete Ward, COO of the Colts.

Here is more from the NFL on the new color rush jerseys:

Participating teams will take the field wearing special Color Rush uniforms (several wearing Nike's Vapor Untouchable uniform) exclusively on Thursday Night Football in 2016, the fastest growing night of NFL football.

One hundred percent of the NFL's proceeds from the sale of Color Rush jerseys will go directly to the NFL Foundation to fund health, safety and wellness programs for youth around the country. The NFL Foundation is the league's nonprofit organization representing all 32 clubs and funds grants to support athletes, youth football and the communities which support our great game. The first $500,000 raised from this initiative will be earmarked to replace youth and high school football equipment and fields lost in last month's devastating floods in Louisiana.

The Thursday Night Football Color Rush schedule for 2016 includes:

9/15 – Jets at Bills 9/22 – Texans at Patriots 9/29 – Dolphins at Bengals 10/6 – Cardinals at 49ers 10/13 – Broncos at Chargers 10/20 – Bears at Packers 10/27 – Jaguars at Titans 11/3 – Falcons at Buccaneers 11/10 – Browns at Ravens 11/17 – Saints at Panthers 12/1 – Cowboys at Vikings 12/8 – Raiders at Chiefs 12/15 – Rams at Seahawks 12/22 – Giants at Eagles 12/25 – Ravens at Steelers (special edition of Thursday Night Football)

Color Rush jerseys and other apparel are available at NFLShop.com, Nike.com, select Lids and Dick's Sporting Goods locations and club retail outlets.

Purchase an Andrew Luck Color Rush jersey here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

