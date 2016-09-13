Colts To Wear Color Rush Jerseys In 2017

Participating teams will take the field wearing special Color Rush uniforms (several wearing Nike's Vapor Untouchable uniform) exclusively on Thursday Night Football in 2016, the fastest growing night of NFL football.

One hundred percent of the NFL's proceeds from the sale of Color Rush jerseys will go directly to the NFL Foundation to fund health, safety and wellness programs for youth around the country. The NFL Foundation is the league's nonprofit organization representing all 32 clubs and funds grants to support athletes, youth football and the communities which support our great game. The first $500,000 raised from this initiative will be earmarked to replace youth and high school football equipment and fields lost in last month's devastating floods in Louisiana.

The Thursday Night Football Color Rush schedule for 2016 includes:

9/15 – Jets at Bills 9/22 – Texans at Patriots 9/29 – Dolphins at Bengals 10/6 – Cardinals at 49ers 10/13 – Broncos at Chargers 10/20 – Bears at Packers 10/27 – Jaguars at Titans 11/3 – Falcons at Buccaneers 11/10 – Browns at Ravens 11/17 – Saints at Panthers 12/1 – Cowboys at Vikings 12/8 – Raiders at Chiefs 12/15 – Rams at Seahawks 12/22 – Giants at Eagles 12/25 – Ravens at Steelers (special edition of Thursday Night Football)

Color Rush jerseys and other apparel are available at NFLShop.com, Nike.com, select Lids and Dick's Sporting Goods locations and club retail outlets.