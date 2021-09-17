Colts To Spotlight Mental Health Awareness, 'Kicking The Stigma' During Rams Game

The Colts and Irsay family will continue to shine a spotlight on mental health awareness with this Sunday's game at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams, which will be dedicated to those efforts and "Kicking The Stigma."

"The issue of mental health and wellness has been in the shadows for far too long, so we're happy to use the platform provided by our sport and league to bring this issue into the light of day," said Colts Vice-Chair/Owner Kalen Jackson.

"This stigma is real, and it affects millions," Jackson added, "so we're proud to play a role in reminding our fans, friends and neighbors that it's OK to not be OK, and that it's certainly OK to be vulnerable and seek help when in need."

Kicking The Stigma is an Irsay family initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders and to remove the stigma to often associated with these illnesses.

>> On Sunday, the Colts will provide fans with more information about Kicking The Stigma as well as other ongoing efforts in the community, and how they can help and contribute to the cause.

>> Video messages will be run from Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, defensive end Kwity Paye and quarterback Sam Ehlinger about their own mental health journeys.

>> Coaches and players will wear Kicking The Stigma shirts during pregame warmups, which will highlight positive messages around mental health.

>> For a $35 donation supporting Kicking The Stigma Action Grants, fans can get a Kicking The Stigma shirt of their own. Fans can pre-order shirts through Sept. 26 by going to Colts.com/KTS.

Additionally, the Colts announced Kicking The Stigma Action Grant recipients this week to the following organizations: