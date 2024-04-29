Irsays, Colts to kick off Mental Health Awareness Month

Continuing their advocacy for mental health, the Jim Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts will invite fans to learn more about mental health and wellness during 2024 Mental Health Awareness Month this May.
"In the past several years, we've seen the tide start to change when it comes to having open conversations about mental health without attaching a stigma to these illnesses," said Kalen Jackson, Colts Vice Chair & Owner. "But there is still so much work to do, and Mental Health Awareness Month gives everyone the opportunity to learn more and find new ways to help those in our community who are struggling."
The Irsays launched Kicking The Stigma, an effort to raise awareness about mental health and end the stigma surrounding mental health illnesses, in 2020. Through grants and personal contributions by the Irsays, more than $30 million has been committed so far to expand treatment and research and raise awareness in Indiana and beyond. For more info, visit Colts.com/KTS.
The Colts will observe Mental Health Awareness Month in several ways:
MON., APR. 29 – Kicking The Stigma Action Grants open
Starting today, Kicking The Stigma will begin accepting applications for the fourth round of the Kicking The Stigma Action Grants, which support nonprofits and organizations, primarily in Indiana, that provide mental health treatment services or raise awareness about mental illness.
The 2024 application timeline is as follows:
- Grant applications are available now through Mon., June 12, 2024, at Colts.com/KTS.
- The review process will take place this summer with grant announcements in late July.
- Project implementation should take place August 2024 to June 2025. Each grant recipient will be provided a grant agreement and will be required to submit a report by the end of the implementation year or before applying for a new grant.
The Colts created the Action Grants in 2021. Since then, $5.2 million in grants have been awarded to more than 50 organizations in Indiana and beyond.
WED., MAY 1 – "Let's Talk About It" Campaign
Beginning May 1, the Colts will shed light on the positive impact that comes from talking about mental health. The initiative's goal this year through its "Let's Talk About It" campaign will be to start new conversations around this issue and normalize mental health as a regular part of our health and wellness discussions.
FRI., MAY 3 – Mental Health Awareness Night at Victory Field
Kicking The Stigma will join the Indianapolis Indians AAA baseball club for Mental Health Awareness Night at Victory Field this Friday. All mental health professionals will receive a $4 discount on tickets to the game by entering the code "KICK" before selecting their seats.
Kicking The Stigma will be on hand with a giveaway booth, Colts inflatables and other activities that educate and inform fans about mental health, how to get involved in the awareness effort or how to seek help for themselves or a loved one.
WHEN
- 7 p.m.: First pitch from Colts player (TBD)
- 7 – 9 p.m.: Kicking The Stigma activities
WHERE: Victory Field, 501 W. Maryland St.
THURS., MAY 9 – Hollywood & Mind Annual Summit
Next week, Colts Vice Chair & Owner Kalen Jackson will be a featured speaker in Los Angeles at the second annual Hollywood & Mind Summit, which brings together thought leaders, artists, creatives, executives and advocates for timely conversations centered at the intersection of the entertainment industry and the mental health sector.
The summit seeks to leverage the power of entertainment to help diminish the world's global mental health crisis and care for the wellbeing of those working in the industry.
In addition to Jackson, other speakers will include Grammy-nominated musician Mike Posner, multi-Grammy-winning producer Aaron Pearce, filmmaker and actress Soleil Moon Frye, National Alliance on Mental Health CEO Daniel Gillison and On Our Sleeves' Joel Goldman about the labor of love to bring the new album "Recovery" to fruition after musician Aaron Carter's death in 2022.
WHEN: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. PT
WHERE: UTA Foundation, 9336 Civic Center Dr., Beverly Hills, Calif.
For more info on the summit, visit Hollywood & Mind.
THURS., MAY 16 – 2024 Mental Health Action Day
The Colts will take part in Mental Health Action Day on May 16, a day that encourages and empowers people to take action and focus on mental wellness for themselves, their loved ones or their community.
Hundreds of nonprofits, public agencies and leaders globally are expected to come together to shift mental health culture from awareness to action. Free resources, such as an employer toolkit and platforms for organizing events, are available at www.MentalHealthisHealth.us.
Those participating in Mental Health Action Day on social media are encouraged to use #MentalHealthAction in their posts.
Kicking The Stigma Gear @ Colts Pro Shop
Fans can purchase Kicking The Stigma gear at the Colts Pro Shop, with proceeds benefitting the Kicking The Stigma Action Grants. Items on sale include:
- "Not All Pain Can Be Seen" hoodie;
- "I Am Stronger than My Darkest Days" tee; and
- Wristbands, pins and tumblers.
During the off-season, the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium is open Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.– 4 p.m. (Saturdays, 10 a.m.– 5 p.m.).
Fans also may purchase gear online at Shop.Colts.com.
Last week, the Indianapolis Colts, USA Swimming and Indiana Sports Corp hosted 150 local high school students at Colts headquarters for "Under The Surface," a half-day event that featured an activity fair and a panel discussion about the intersection of mental health and sports.
The event was held in advance of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming in Indianapolis this June and included special guests: Olympic gold medalist and Evansville, Ind., native Lilly King, groundbreaking U.S. swimmer Ashley Twichell, Colts Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II and Colts Vice Chair & Owner Kalen Jackson.
The participating students, representing 11 area high schools, are active in Bring Change to Mind (BC2M), a national organization with chapters in schools across Indiana whose goal is ending the stigma surrounding mental illnesses.