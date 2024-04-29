Irsays, Colts to kick off Mental Health Awareness Month

Continuing their advocacy for mental health, the Jim Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts will invite fans to learn more about mental health and wellness during 2024 Mental Health Awareness Month this May.

"In the past several years, we've seen the tide start to change when it comes to having open conversations about mental health without attaching a stigma to these illnesses," said Kalen Jackson, Colts Vice Chair & Owner. "But there is still so much work to do, and Mental Health Awareness Month gives everyone the opportunity to learn more and find new ways to help those in our community who are struggling."

The Irsays launched Kicking The Stigma, an effort to raise awareness about mental health and end the stigma surrounding mental health illnesses, in 2020. Through grants and personal contributions by the Irsays, more than $30 million has been committed so far to expand treatment and research and raise awareness in Indiana and beyond. For more info, visit Colts.com/KTS.