Indianapolis Colts
Irsays, Colts to kick off Mental Health Awareness Month

Continuing their advocacy for mental health, the Jim Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts will invite fans to learn more about mental health and wellness during 2024 Mental Health Awareness Month this May.

Apr 29, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Colts Communications
"In the past several years, we've seen the tide start to change when it comes to having open conversations about mental health without attaching a stigma to these illnesses," said Kalen Jackson, Colts Vice Chair & Owner. "But there is still so much work to do, and Mental Health Awareness Month gives everyone the opportunity to learn more and find new ways to help those in our community who are struggling."

The Irsays launched Kicking The Stigma, an effort to raise awareness about mental health and end the stigma surrounding mental health illnesses, in 2020. Through grants and personal contributions by the Irsays, more than $30 million has been committed so far to expand treatment and research and raise awareness in Indiana and beyond. For more info, visit Colts.com/KTS.

The Colts will observe Mental Health Awareness Month in several ways:

MON., APR. 29 – Kicking The Stigma Action Grants open

Starting today, Kicking The Stigma will begin accepting applications for the fourth round of the Kicking The Stigma Action Grants, which support nonprofits and organizations, primarily in Indiana, that provide mental health treatment services or raise awareness about mental illness.

The 2024 application timeline is as follows:

  • Grant applications are available now through Mon., June 12, 2024, at Colts.com/KTS.
  • The review process will take place this summer with grant announcements in late July.
  • Project implementation should take place August 2024 to June 2025. Each grant recipient will be provided a grant agreement and will be required to submit a report by the end of the implementation year or before applying for a new grant.

The Colts created the Action Grants in 2021. Since then, $5.2 million in grants have been awarded to more than 50 organizations in Indiana and beyond.

WED., MAY 1 – "Let's Talk About It" Campaign

Beginning May 1, the Colts will shed light on the positive impact that comes from talking about mental health. The initiative's goal this year through its "Let's Talk About It" campaign will be to start new conversations around this issue and normalize mental health as a regular part of our health and wellness discussions.

FRI., MAY 3 – Mental Health Awareness Night at Victory Field

Kicking The Stigma will join the Indianapolis Indians AAA baseball club for Mental Health Awareness Night at Victory Field this Friday. All mental health professionals will receive a $4 discount on tickets to the game by entering the code "KICK" before selecting their seats.

Kicking The Stigma will be on hand with a giveaway booth, Colts inflatables and other activities that educate and inform fans about mental health, how to get involved in the awareness effort or how to seek help for themselves or a loved one.

*Attendees must purchase a ticket to the baseball game to participate in activities.*

WHEN

  • 7 p.m.: First pitch from Colts player (TBD)
  • 7 – 9 p.m.: Kicking The Stigma activities

WHERE: Victory Field, 501 W. Maryland St.

THURS., MAY 9 – Hollywood & Mind Annual Summit

Next week, Colts Vice Chair & Owner Kalen Jackson will be a featured speaker in Los Angeles at the second annual Hollywood & Mind Summit, which brings together thought leaders, artists, creatives, executives and advocates for timely conversations centered at the intersection of the entertainment industry and the mental health sector.

The summit seeks to leverage the power of entertainment to help diminish the world's global mental health crisis and care for the wellbeing of those working in the industry.

In addition to Jackson, other speakers will include Grammy-nominated musician Mike Posner, multi-Grammy-winning producer Aaron Pearce, filmmaker and actress Soleil Moon Frye, National Alliance on Mental Health CEO Daniel Gillison and On Our Sleeves' Joel Goldman about the labor of love to bring the new album "Recovery" to fruition after musician Aaron Carter's death in 2022.

WHEN: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. PT

WHERE: UTA Foundation, 9336 Civic Center Dr., Beverly Hills, Calif.

For more info on the summit, visit Hollywood & Mind.

THURS., MAY 16 – 2024 Mental Health Action Day

The Colts will take part in Mental Health Action Day on May 16, a day that encourages and empowers people to take action and focus on mental wellness for themselves, their loved ones or their community.

Hundreds of nonprofits, public agencies and leaders globally are expected to come together to shift mental health culture from awareness to action. Free resources, such as an employer toolkit and platforms for organizing events, are available at www.MentalHealthisHealth.us.

Those participating in Mental Health Action Day on social media are encouraged to use #MentalHealthAction in their posts.

Kicking The Stigma Gear @ Colts Pro Shop

­­Fans can purchase Kicking The Stigma gear at the Colts Pro Shop, with proceeds benefitting the Kicking The Stigma Action Grants. Items on sale include:

  • "Not All Pain Can Be Seen" hoodie;
  • "I Am Stronger than My Darkest Days" tee; and
  • Wristbands, pins and tumblers.

During the off-season, the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium is open Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.– 4 p.m. (Saturdays, 10 a.m.– 5 p.m.).

Fans also may purchase gear online at Shop.Colts.com.

Last week, the Indianapolis Colts, USA Swimming and Indiana Sports Corp hosted 150 local high school students at Colts headquarters for "Under The Surface," a half-day event that featured an activity fair and a panel discussion about the intersection of mental health and sports.

The event was held in advance of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming in Indianapolis this June and included special guests: Olympic gold medalist and Evansville, Ind., native Lilly King, groundbreaking U.S. swimmer Ashley Twichell, Colts Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II and Colts Vice Chair & Owner Kalen Jackson.

The participating students, representing 11 area high schools, are active in Bring Change to Mind (BC2M), a national organization with chapters in schools across Indiana whose goal is ending the stigma surrounding mental illnesses.

Related Content

news

How Kicking The Stigma Action Grant recipient Project Healthy Minds is bringing mental health awareness in a digital age

Since 2021, Project Healthy Minds has been a founding partner organization of Kicking The Stigma. The two have collaborated on public service announcements, corporate training and galas.
news

Kicking The Stigma to partner with 'One Mind' to advance brain health & research

The Indianapolis Colts today announced that Kicking The Stigma will donate $650,000 to One Mind, a leading national brain health nonprofit, to support three research and development initiatives, including the One Mind Rising Star Awards, One Mind Accelerator and One Mind at Work.
news

Colts to spotlight mental health at December 31 game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts are dedicating their home game on Dec. 31 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders to highlighting Kicking The Stigma, their effort to be an example, convener and catalyst for strategic change in the mental health space by using the power of the Colts' platform to improve the lives of Hoosiers and beyond.
news

Kicking The Stigma encourages fans to focus on mental health during bye week

The Colts' digital and social media channels will not publish content between Thursday morning and Monday morning, and we encourage fans to take a break from social media and devices during the bye week, too. 
news

'Beyond the Sidelines' silent auction now open! Bid on a private meet-and-greet with Peyton Manning, Pat McAfee Show experience and much more

Funds raised from the Beyond the Sidelines Silent Auction will go toward Kicking the Stigma programming and Action Grants, which provide financial support to nonprofits and organizations that focus on the education, support, and advocacy of mental health. 
news

Irsays announce 2023 recipients of Kicking The Stigma Action Grants

The Jim Irsay family, owners of the Indianapolis Colts, today announced $1.1 million in Kicking The Stigma Action Grants to 26 Indiana nonprofits and organizations that provide mental health treatment services or raise awareness about mental health. 
news

Kicking The Stigma earns Colts ESPY nomination for Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

Kicking The Stigma, the Colts and Irsay family's mental health initiative, has committed over $24 million to expand awareness, treatment and research of mental health disorders. 
news

Mental Health Awareness Month: How a Kicking The Stigma Action Grant is helping Hoosier children access mental health care

Through a Kicking The Stigma Action Grant, Riley Children's Be Happy program expanded to provide access to evidence-based treatments to children who previously were unable to receive it. 
news

Mental Health Awareness Month: How the Irsay Institute can make a positive impact on mental health research, treatment and awareness

The Irsay Institute opened in March at Indiana University in Bloomington. 
news

Kalen Jackson: How do we fix Indiana's behavior health system?

This op-ed originally appeared in the Indiana Business Journal. 
news

Irsays, Colts kick off May's Mental Health Awareness Month

Continuing their advocacy for mental health, the Jim Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts will invite fans to learn more about mental health and wellness during Mental Health Awareness Month 2023 in May.
