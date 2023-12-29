How Kicking The Stigma Action Grant recipient Project Healthy Minds is bringing mental health awareness in a digital age

To help de-stigmatize mental health, they began partnering with culture-makers such as various actors, musicians, digital influencers and more who have used their voices to bring more awareness to the cause. To give people the resources to find help, Project Healthy Minds created the world's first digital mental health marketplace to democratize access to mental health services.

"I just think that it's morally egregious that in 2023 in America, that it is easier to book a flight, hotel or restaurant reservation than it is just to find mental health services," Schermer said. "We're in sort of the beta phase of the technology, but in the first 18 months that we've had it live, we've helped more than 300,000 Americans and we do so by partnering with people like the Colts who are doing the anti-stigma work. That then creates the conditions where people are willing to search for mental health services."

In 2021, Project Healthy Minds became a founding partner organization of Kicking The Stigma. A collaboration that Jackson said has been mutually beneficial.

"They have really become such a true partner," Jackson said. "They're true partners in the sense that I really feel like over the last three years, they just kind of started when we started Kicking The Stigma. So, we've really been able to grow together and alongside one another and really support each other in the things that we're doing. Whether that be their inaugural gala they had this year and they always support ours. Anything that we're doing, they're always willing and able to step up."

Jackson also serves as a board member for Project Healthy Minds, where one of her top responsibilities is to spread the word about the efforts of the nonprofit.

"It's a lot of trying to help make connections and highlight some of the amazing work that they're doing," Jackson said. " I think one of the biggest reasons we started the grant program was as much as there is a shortage on resources for mental health, there are a lot of amazing organizations that do in fact exist. It's just really difficult to find and identify the quality ones. And so, that's another way they're a leading example of that. We're just trying to highlight that through my work as a board member and just being involved with them."

In the two years since the organizations started working together, they've collaborated on public service announcements (PSAs), corporate training and public speaking events.

"Kalen and the Colts have been transformational partners for Project Healthy Minds," Schermer said. "First of all, we've partnered on making Kicking The Stigma PSAs and as a result, we've been able to serve a huge number of people in the state of Indiana because people follow the Colts. And so, that's been one amazing part - we've taken our technology and partnered with the anti-stigma PSA camp as a way to reach through community outreach and help folks in Indiana find mental health services.

"The second is we believe that we can all move faster when we work together. I remember when Kalen did the first event for Kicking The Stigma. Carson Daly from the Today Show was on our board, and we were able to get Carson to moderate that conversation that she had convened with those NFL players on mental health. Which I think really was like the first time that a group of (active) NFL stars had ever gotten together to talk openly about their mental health, which is really an amazing thing."

As Kicking The Stigma and Project Healthy Minds continue their work to bring mental health awareness, Schermer said he hopes teams around the NFL will follow suit and use their platform to help create change.