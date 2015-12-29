Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Josh Freeman

Even with Freeman in the fold, the Colts weren't done with their quarterback additions on Tuesday.

Later in the afternoon, the team filled their final open roster by signing Lindley, another signal caller.

A sixth-round pick out of San Diego State in 2012, Lindley made six career starts in three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Injuries sent Lindley under center for Arizona's Wild Card matchup with Carolina in last year's postseason, too.

With Freeman and Lindley, the Colts now have FIVE quarterbacks on the active roster. Before Luck was hurt earlier this season, the Colts have always had just two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

Matt Hasselbeck, who has started the past six games, remains a long shot to play in Sunday's regular season finale.

Andrew Luck (if cleared for team drills) continues to express his desire to play, but that remains up in the air with practice starting on Wednesday.

Morris, who has yet to take an NFL snap, was signed by the Colts on Christmas Eve and dressed for the team's win in Miami last week. When Charlie Whitehurst pulled up lame late in Sunday's fourth quarter, Morris began to take snaps on the sideline. Whitehurst was able to take one final kneel down though to complete the victory.

When the Colts signed Morris last Thursday, he was thought to be a player stashed more for the future.

Well, that future could be now.

Chuck Pagano was asked on Monday who would be more likely to start if the Colts did indeed sign Freeman.

"We'll see how the week goes," Pagano said.

"We'll have to prepare both guys, obviously. Decide who gets the lion's share of the reps and then I'll be able to give you more information."**

Roster Moves**

Also, on Tuesday, the Colts promoted rookie inside linebacker Amarlo Herrera to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.