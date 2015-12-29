Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Josh Freeman

Intro: Like Chuck Pagano said on Monday, the Colts would bring in another quarterback this week. That number became two on Tuesday, when the Colts signed Josh Freeman and Ryan Lindley.

Dec 29, 2015 at 10:02 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

FreemanColts.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts healthy quarterback in Week 17 of the regular season: Josh Freeman, Stephen Morris…and Ryan Lindley.

The trio has been with the Colts for less than a week.

Freeman (6-6 and 248 pounds) joined the Colts on Tuesday afternoon, when the team signed the 2009 first-round pick.

From 2009-2013, Freeman started 60 career games, serving as the Buccaneers starting quarterback for the first four years of his NFL tenure.

After Freeman started for Minnesota once in 2013, he had stops with the Giants (2014) and Dolphins (2015).

The Dolphins cut Freeman prior to the start of the 2015 season. Freeman most recently played with the Brooklyn Bolts of the Fall Experimental Football League (FXFL).

In 61 career NFL games, Freeman is a 57.6 percent passer, throwing for 13,724 yards, 80 touchdowns and 67 interceptions.

Even with Freeman in the fold, the Colts weren't done with their quarterback additions on Tuesday.

Later in the afternoon, the team filled their final open roster by signing Lindley, another signal caller.

A sixth-round pick out of San Diego State in 2012, Lindley made six career starts in three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Injuries sent Lindley under center for Arizona's Wild Card matchup with Carolina in last year's postseason, too.

With Freeman and Lindley, the Colts now have FIVE quarterbacks on the active roster. Before Luck was hurt earlier this season, the Colts have always had just two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

Matt Hasselbeck, who has started the past six games, remains a long shot to play in Sunday's regular season finale.

Andrew Luck (if cleared for team drills) continues to express his desire to play, but that remains up in the air with practice starting on Wednesday.

Morris, who has yet to take an NFL snap, was signed by the Colts on Christmas Eve and dressed for the team's win in Miami last week. When Charlie Whitehurst pulled up lame late in Sunday's fourth quarter, Morris began to take snaps on the sideline. Whitehurst was able to take one final kneel down though to complete the victory.

When the Colts signed Morris last Thursday, he was thought to be a player stashed more for the future.

Well, that future could be now.

Chuck Pagano was asked on Monday who would be more likely to start if the Colts did indeed sign Freeman.

"We'll see how the week goes," Pagano said.

"We'll have to prepare both guys, obviously. Decide who gets the lion's share of the reps and then I'll be able to give you more information."**

Roster Moves**

Also, on Tuesday, the Colts promoted rookie inside linebacker Amarlo Herrera to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

The team also signed Ball State guard Kitt O'Brien to the practice squad and placed inside linebacker Josh McNary (groin) on Injured Reserve.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Scenarios & Potential Opponents, Parris Campbell's Return, Jonathan Taylor's MVP Odds

Ahead of Sunday's final 2021 regular season home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from potential playoff scenarios to how Frank Reich could work Parris Campbell back into the offense if he's activated off injured reserve. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 17 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts released their Week 17 unofficial depth chart ahead of their final regular season home game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders. Check it out below:
news

By The Numbers: Colts 22, Cardinals 16 (2021 Week 16)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 16 game of the 2021 season against the Arizona Cardinals.  
news

Colts' Defense Stifles Kyler Murray, Cardinals' Offense Despite Major Missing Pieces

The Indianapolis Colts learned throughout the day Saturday that All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and starting strong safety Khari Willis would have to miss that night's major late-season road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals and their MVP-caliber quarterback, Kyler Murray. With several others stepping in to major roles, the Colts' defense held strong, limiting the Cardinals to just 16 points in a huge 22-16 Week 16 victory.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Cardinals, Week 16

As the Colts head to Arizona to face the Cardinals on Saturday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 16?
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC South & Playoff Tiebreakers, Kyler Murray, Michael Badgley, Parris Campbell

Ahead of Saturday's Christmas night game against the Arizona Cardinals, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the team's odds of winning the AFC South to how the defense will look to contain Kyler Murray. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 16 Game vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Colts released their Week 16 unofficial depth chart ahead their Christmas night date with the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale. Check it out below:
news

Yet Another Blocked Punt, Special Teams Touchdown Sets Tone For Colts In Huge Win Over Patriots

Matthew Adams charged untouched through the New England Patriots' protection to get his hands on a first-quarter punt attempt, which was recovered in the end zone by E.J. Speed for a huge tone-setting first-quarter touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts' eventual 27-17 victory Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 27, Patriots 17 (2021 Week 15)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 15 game of the 2021 season against the New England Patriots. 
news

Opportunistic Colts Defense Shuts Down Patriots For Three Quarters, Puts Clamps Down Late

The Indianapolis Colts' defense feasted on New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones early and often in Saturday night's huge Week 15 AFC showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium. New England's offense started to build momentum late, but the Colts bowed their neck to earn a massive 27-17 victory.
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Odds And Scenarios, Bill Belichick's Patriots Defense, Jonathan Taylor's Shot At NFL MVP

Ahead of one of the biggest Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium in recent memory, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on where the team stands in the AFC playoff picture, how Bill Belichick will try to limit the Colts' run game and if Jonathan Taylor has a shot at winning NFL MVP. 
news

Colts To Host Patriots For 'Primetime Saturday Night' In Indy

The Indianapolis Colts will host the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8:15 p.m., the team's second home primetime game this season.
Colts vs Raiders – January 2 | 1 p.m.

Colts vs Raiders – January 2 | 1 p.m.

Theme: Fan Appreciation

Giveaway: Colts Scarf

Buy Tickets
Advertising