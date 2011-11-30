COLTS SIGN HINES

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive back Jermale Hines from the Carolina Panthers practice squad.
Hines, 6-1, 218 pounds, was originally selected by the St. Louis Rams in the fifth round (158th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Rams on September 27 and claimed by the Colts one day later. Indianapolis released Hines on October 3 and he was claimed by the Carolina Panthers, who later waived Hines and placed him on the practice squad on November 17.
At Ohio State, Hines appeared in 44 games (29 starts) and recorded 157 career tackles (89 solo), 1.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, eight passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and one touchdown. As a senior last season, he was an All-Big 10 Conference first-team selection and the recipient of the Arnie Chonko Award, given by the Ohio State coaches to the team's most outstanding defensive back.