COLTS SIGN HINES

Hines, 6-1, 218 pounds, was originally selected by the St. Louis Rams in the fifth round (158th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Rams on September 27 and claimed by the Colts one day later. Indianapolis released Hines on October 3 and he was claimed by the Carolina Panthers, who later waived Hines and placed him on the practice squad on November 17.