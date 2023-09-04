Colts sign G Arlington Hambright to the practice squad, release T Dan Skipper from the practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday.

Sep 04, 2023 at 10:17 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today signed guard Arlington Hambright to the practice squad and released tackle Dan Skipper from the practice squad.

Hambright, 6-5, 300 pounds, re-joins the Colts after participating in the team's 2023 offseason program and training camp. He spent time on Indianapolis' practice squad in 2022. Hambright was originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 1, 2022. He participated in the New England Patriots' 2022 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 30. In 2021, Hambright spent time on the Chicago Bears' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. As a rookie in 2020, he played in nine regular season games (one start) and one postseason contest with the Bears. Hambright was originally selected by Chicago in the seventh round (226th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Skipper, 6-9, 330 pounds, participated in Indianapolis' training camp after originally signing with the team as a free agent on August 1, 2023. He has played in 29 career games (five starts) in his time with the Detroit Lions (2017-22), Las Vegas Raiders (2021), Houston Texans (2019), New England Patriots (2019), Denver Broncos (2018) and Dallas Cowboys (2017). In 2022, Skipper appeared in 16 games (five starts) with the Lions. Skipper also spent time on Detroit's practice squad.

Related Content

news

10 Colts Things: What we learned about Shane Steichen, Anthony Richardson, Shaquille Leonard and more in 2023 training camp, preseason

The Colts will re-convene at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Monday for the first game week of the 2023 season. Before they do, though, he's what we learned over the last few weeks about the coaches and players who'll take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 10. 
news

Colts' Tyquan Lewis refuses to give up after back-to-back season-ending injuries

Despite his last two seasons being cut short because of injuries, Lewis is determined to persevere through it all.
news

Colts sign DE Jake Martin, waive G Arlington Hambright; sign WR Racey McMath to practice squad, release CB Kevin Toliver II from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday. 
news

Oak Park-River Forest High School to honor Colts' Dallis Flowers with jersey retirement

Flowers' No. 21 football jersey is only the second to be retired by the suburban Chicagoland school. 
news

Colts announce 7 team captains for 2023 season

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Thursday. 
news

General manager Chris Ballard explains where things stand with Colts, Jonathan Taylor in preseason press conference

The Colts placed Taylor on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on Tuesday, meaning the running back will not be eligible to play until Week 5 of the 2023 season. 
news

General manager Chris Ballard expresses optimism about 'young' cornerback group

In Ballard's press conference on Wednesday evening, he made a point to spotlight the Colts' cornerbacks and their 'really good upside'.
news

Colts re-sign WR Isaiah McKenzie; place TE Jelani Woods on IR

The Colts made roster moves on Wednesday.
news

Colts sign 16 to practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday. 
news

Colts claim T-Ryan Hayes, DE-Isaiah Land and G-Josh Sills off waivers

The Colts made the roster moves Wednesday
news

Colts announce initial 53-man roster: Position-by-position breakdown

The Colts unveiled their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, and while it could change between now and Sept. 10's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, here's a breakdown of who's on it – from quarterbacks to special teamers. 
Advertising