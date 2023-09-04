Colts sign G Arlington Hambright to the practice squad, release T Dan Skipper from the practice squad

Hambright, 6-5, 300 pounds, re-joins the Colts after participating in the team's 2023 offseason program and training camp. He spent time on Indianapolis' practice squad in 2022. Hambright was originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 1, 2022. He participated in the New England Patriots' 2022 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 30. In 2021, Hambright spent time on the Chicago Bears' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. As a rookie in 2020, he played in nine regular season games (one start) and one postseason contest with the Bears. Hambright was originally selected by Chicago in the seventh round (226th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.