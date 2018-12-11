Colts Release Week 15 Unofficial Depth Chart

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts on Sunday play host to the Dallas Cowboys for their 2018 Week 15 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium — and, accordingly, it's time to look at the team's unofficial depth chart for the game.
Here is a look at the Colts' unofficial depth chart for the Cowboys game, with some notes for each unit:
OFFENSE:
— WR: Dontrelle Inman, Ryan Grant, Zach Pascal
— LT: Anthony Castonzo, Le'Raven Clark
— LG: Quenton Nelson
— C: Ryan Kelly, Evan Boehm, Josh Andrews
— RG: Mark Glowinski, Evan Boehm
— RT: Braden Smith, Joe Haeg
— TE: Ryan Hewitt, Mo Alie-Cox
— WR: T.Y. Hilton, Chester Rogers, Daurice Fountain
— QB: Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett
— TE: Eric Ebron, Erik Swoope
— RB: Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Jonathan Williams
Notes: The only offensive differences this week on the unofficial depth chart are due to a pair of roster moves made Friday. The team elevated rookie wide receiver Daurice Fountain to the active roster from the practice squad, and waived tight end Clive Walford. Fountain finds himself listed third at one of the two receiver spots.
----------------
DEFENSE:
— DE: Tyquan Lewis, Kemoko Turay
— NT: Margus Hunt, Al Woods, Grover Stewart
— UT: Denico Autry, Hassan Ridgeway
— DE: Jabaal Sheard, Al-Quadin Muhammad
— WLB: Darius Leonard, Matthew Adams
— MLB: Anthony Walker, Skai Moore
— SAM: Najee Goode, Zaire Franklin
— CB: Kenny Moore II, Quincy Wilson, Chris Milton
— FS: Malik Hooker, George Odum, Corey Moore
— SS: Clayton Geathers, Mike Mitchell
— CB: Pierre Desir, Nate Hairston
Notes: A little bit of a shakeup at one of the cornerback spots, where Pierre Desir is now listed as a starter ahead of Nate Hairston. But this is actually indicative of a trend we've been seeing most of the season. Just last Sunday against the Houston Texans, for example, Desir played all 72 defensive snaps for the Colts; Hairston played one, to go along with 13 special teams snaps.
----------------
SPECIALISTS:
— P: Rigoberto Sanchez
— K: Adam Vinatieri
— LS: Luke Rhodes
— KR: Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers, Nyheim Hines
— PR: Chester Rogers, Zach Pascal, T.Y. Hilton
Notes: No differences this week compared to last week.