Colts Release Week 15 Unofficial Depth Chart

Notes: A little bit of a shakeup at one of the cornerback spots, where Pierre Desir is now listed as a starter ahead of Nate Hairston. But this is actually indicative of a trend we've been seeing most of the season. Just last Sunday against the Houston Texans, for example, Desir played all 72 defensive snaps for the Colts; Hairston played one, to go along with 13 special teams snaps.