Colts Official Draft Parties

FIRST ROUNDColts Pick:18th OverallDate:* Thursday, April 28th
Time:7-10pm (Draft begins at 8pm) Location: Kilroy's Bar n' Grill, 831 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis
SECOND AND THIRD ROUNDS
Colts Picks:2nd Round - 48th Overall, 3rd Round - 82nd OverallDate:* Friday, April 29th
Time:7-10pm
Location: Colts Grille, 110 W. Washington Street, Indianapolis
FOURTH - SEVENTH ROUNDS
Colts Picks: 4th Round - 116th Overall, 5th Round - 155th Overall, 7th Round - 239th OverallDate:* Saturday, April 30th
Time:Noon-4pm
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (4790 W 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46222) Enter at Gate 2, off of 16th Street | Free parking inside the track | Seating in the Tower Terrace Grandstands
FULL EVENT INFORMATION AT COLTS.COM/DRAFTPARTY
*Draft Picks are subject to change.