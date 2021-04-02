Colts, Meijer & Lucas Oil Stadium To Host COVID Vaccination Clinic For Indiana Residents

The registration deadline is Monday, April 19 at 4 p.m.

Apr 02, 2021 at 09:18 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
lucas-oil-stadium-exterior-2010
Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts, Meijer and Lucas Oil Stadium will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Indiana residents on Fri., April 23 and Sat., April 24, at the stadium, team officials said today.  

This free clinic will be open to all Indiana residents 18 years and older. The first dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered.  

The vaccine supply is limited to 4,000 doses over both days, so appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. To be eligible to secure an appointment, residents must pre-register:

  • Text "COLTS" to 75049 or visit Colts.com/vaccine by 4 p.m. ET on Mon., April 19.Registering is not the same as booking an appointment! Registering only means a person will be eligible to receive an invite to reserve an appointment. (Registration for this clinic is not available through coronavirus.in.gov.)  
  • Appointments are available at 5-minute increments. Once a time slot is filled, it will no longer display. 
  • Once registration closes on April 19, all eligible recipients will receive a phone call or text message with a link to schedule your appointment. To ensure your place in line, registrants are encouraged to respond to this request as soon as possible.
  • Appointments will not be available to schedule until April 20.

Related Content

news

Colts' T.Y. Hilton Excited To Work With 'Special Talent' In Carson Wentz

T.Y Hilton talked Thursday morning about what he and Carson Wentz can do together, the impact Reggie Wayne had on him in free agency and more. Here are three big takeaways from Hilton's media availability. 
news

Colts Re-Sign DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Sign S Sean Davis & G Chris Reed

The Colts made three roster moves on Thursday, including bringing back defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad. 
news

Colts Re-Sign WR T.Y. Hilton

T.Y. Hilton is staying in Indianapolis and will have a chance to make NFL history in 2021. 
news

Scottie Montgomery Sees Good Vibe In Colts RB Room: 'They Care For One Another'

New Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery has been impressed with what he's seen and heard so far about his loaded position group. 
news

Colts To Host Tom Brady, Buccaneers In 2021 As NFL Expands To 17-Game Regular Season

The NFL officially will begin playing a 17-game regular season schedule this year. And that means the Colts will host the defending Super Bowl champions at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Strong Belief in Carson Wentz a 'No-brainer' for Colts' Press Taylor

Colts senior offensive assistant Press Taylor was with Carson Wentz every step of the way in Philadelphia, and explained Tuesday why he's confident in the quarterback's ability to thrive in Indianapolis. 
news

2021 Colts Free Agent Tracker

Check back here for a comprehensive, up-to-date look at the status of the Indianapolis Colts' 2021 free agents, as well as the latest on the team's additional free agent signings.
news

Colts Sign Tackle Julién Davenport, Re-Sign Center Joey Hunt

The Indianapolis Colts today signed unrestricted free agent tackle Julién Davenport and re-signed center Joey Hunt.
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: March 29

The Colts have the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Colts Mailbag: How Will Carson Wentz Change Offense in 2021?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about Carson Wentz, offensive improvements, Jacob Eason and, of course, the Big Boat. 
news

In Case You Missed It: March 19-25

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos and social posts from the past week

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising