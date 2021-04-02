Colts, Meijer & Lucas Oil Stadium To Host COVID Vaccination Clinic For Indiana Residents

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts, Meijer and Lucas Oil Stadium will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Indiana residents on Fri., April 23 and Sat., April 24, at the stadium, team officials said today.
This free clinic will be open to all Indiana residents 18 years and older. The first dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered.
The vaccine supply is limited to 4,000 doses over both days, so appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. To be eligible to secure an appointment, residents must pre-register:
- Text "COLTS" to 75049 or visit Colts.com/vaccine by 4 p.m. ET on Mon., April 19.Registering is not the same as booking an appointment! Registering only means a person will be eligible to receive an invite to reserve an appointment. (Registration for this clinic is not available through coronavirus.in.gov.)
- Appointments are available at 5-minute increments. Once a time slot is filled, it will no longer display.
- Once registration closes on April 19, all eligible recipients will receive a phone call or text message with a link to schedule your appointment. To ensure your place in line, registrants are encouraged to respond to this request as soon as possible.
- Appointments will not be available to schedule until April 20.