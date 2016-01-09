Colts Mailbag Weekend Edition: Will Duron Carter Be A Colt Come Monday?

Bowen: Trying to pinpoint why assistant coaches are kept and let go can make your head spin. Is a position group's given success in a season solely the grading scale for their specific coaches? Assistant coaches are kept in the background so we have little to go off of when trying to evaluate who had a quality year and who did not. Now, as far as the comparison of Clyde Christensen (quarterbacks) and Alfredo Roberts (tight ends), you have two vastly different seasons. Christensen is obviously thought of very, very highly with him being the lone position coach still in Indianapolis from the previous regime. He's been with the Colts since 2002 when Tony Dungy brought him over from Tampa Bay. That longevity and reputation I think is why the Colts are keeping him. Yes, Andrew Luck had his struggles, but Christensen watched four "reserve" quarterbacks win a total of six games this season. That just doesn't happen in the NFL. Roberts is also a long-time position coach in the NFL (tight ends coach since 2003 with four different teams). His position group did not have the same amount of success as it did in previous seasons. Was that the reason for him leaving? Honestly, we just don't really know because there's little information on these guys. Again, trying to compare which coaches should stay and return when a chunk of the staff is fired can be a taxing, taxing process.