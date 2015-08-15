Colts Mailbag Weekend Edition: What Will Boom Herron's Role Be In 2015?

Bowen: If Frank Gore stays healthy, I don't see Boom Herron receiving any starts in 2015. You brought Gore to Indianapolis for a reason and that's to be the starter. I am intrigued to see what the role is for Herron in 2015. He had a very nice Training Camp in Anderson and is a great complement to what Gore brings between the tackles. Will Herron earn a couple of series a game, while Gore rests? Will Herron play in a third-down role? Those are all questions that Pep Hamilton must decide on in how to use his backup running back. We did get a question about Herron as the team's current starting kick returner. Ball security is always special teams coordinator Tom McMahon's No. 1 priority. Herron had a few fumbles last season but the Colts obviously feel comfortable about him back returning kicks. When you look at how many touches Herron had in 2015 compared to his fumbles, the percentage was pretty small for a guy who likely won't be receiving anywhere near that amount of touches in 2015.