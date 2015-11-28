Colts Mailbag

Presented by

Colts Mailbag Weekend Edition: How Has Robert Mathis Played In 2015?

Intro: In Saturday’s mailbag, readers inquire about kick returner Quan Bray, replacing some of the Colts veteran free agents and the play of Robert Mathis this season.

Nov 28, 2015 at 02:19 AM
#95 DT Taylor Stallworth
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

mathis-robert-01.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Each week, readers of Colts.com can submit their questions to have a chance of them being answered in our Wednesday or Saturday mailbag.

Submit your question here.

With the abundance of questions in recent weeks, we will have two mailbags each week. This one comes via a weekend edition (here's the Wednesday version from this week).

Here is this weekend's collection:Terry W. (Ocklawaha, FL)

Quan Bray has been really impressive as a kick returner and I was impressed with him in preseason as a wide receiver. Andre Johnson has only had one game in which he played well against Houston. I'm thinking maybe the Colts should get rid of Johnson and play Bray. Go with the speed and the youth. We've got Coby and Jack to catch high passes in the endzone. What do you think?

Bowen: I just can't see Bray cracking the wide receiver group in 2015. The Colts have really trimmed the snap counts for Johnson in recent weeks (playing only about 30 offensive snaps). However, I don't see Bray taking those reps. I do think the Colts like Johnson out there for what he can do blocking and still believe that he can provide games like we saw in Houston. With Bray, I'm going to be interested to see what happens when Phillip Dorsett is healthy in a couple of weeks. Bray has shown that he can definitely help this team as a return man. Does Dorsett's return jeopardize Bray's spot at a really crowded position? The only reason Bray was brought up was because of Dorsett's injury in the Saints game (10/25). It's a tough (and good) dilemma for the Colts to be in.


Josh M. (United States)

I have seen recently that teams have signed players off of our practice squad. Do the colts not get anything from those teams? It seems as though since the Colts did not waive the players they should get something in return.

Thanks for answering these questions for us.

Bowen: Great question, Josh. Opposing teams get nothing in return when a team signs one of their players off the practice squad. The main stipulation for signing another practice squad player is that they have to be on your active roster for the next three weeks. So basically, you can't just have teams signing practice squad players of their next opponent every week for intel. The Colts can try and increase the salary for a practice squad player but that's obviously a difficult decision to pass up for the player saying no to a potential active roster spot for three weeks.

Ben D. (Voorhees, NJ)

Despite all the injuries to the Colts, I believe this season has been a success. A major part of its success has been veterans signed through Free Agency like Andre Johnson and Frank Gore, not to mention the late pickup of Bradshaw. The vets aren't getting any younger though. How long do we have with them and how would you go about replacing them, draft, Free Agency, or next man up?

Bowen: Ben, this has to be a case-by-case situation with each of these guys. It's impossible to group all of the "veteran" free agents into one group. Frank Gore has obviously showed this year if he wants to keep on playing you aren't going to show him the door anytime soon. For the most part, the Colts do have some young depth at each position group. The draft is the obvious and most effective way for the Colts to do their building. The safety position is a great example of this. You have signed Mike Adams in 2014 and Dwight Lowery in 2015 to be stop gap guys there for the short-term. Long-term, you draft Clayton Geathers this past May and he will likely be one of the safeties of the future.

Dave H. (Sebring, FL)

I FORGOT TO ASK ABOUT MATHIS! HE BEEN QUIET AND UNDER THE RADAR THIS SEASON! SO WHAT'S GOING ON WITH HIM? I DON'T SEE HIM MAKING SACKS AND HE DOES NOT LOOK LIKE HIMSELF! NO POWER, NO SPEED! IS HE ALRIGHT OR PLAYING WITH INJURIES??????? HOPE HE'S OK!!

Bowen: I'm not sure if I agree with this. In 2015, Mathis has four sacks and 11 quarterback hurries in his 299 snaps (per Pro Football Focus). If you were to double Mathis' snap count (to put him with the same reps of the other outside linebackers) and his sack total, he would match sack leader Justin Houston, playing in 119 fewer snaps. I don't think there's any question who the Colts best individual pass rusher is and that's No. 98. He hasn't gotten home to the quarterback in a couple of weeks but has been credited with five hurries in the back-to-back Colts wins.

Richard W. (Tulsa, OK)

Do you think other teams officials our looking watching when Coach gives the Colt fans the areas that need to be addressed to win a football game? Thanks, Coltstrong

Bowen: I wouldn't read too much into that. Opposing teams study each other all the way down to the 53rd player on the roster. They know every tendency possible, especially this time of year. Pagano is giving very general assessments of what his team has to do to earn victory (i.e. stop the run, protect the quarterback). It's not like he's saying on third-down "we need to bring X amount of blitzers through this gap."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC Playoff Picture, Eric Fisher

The Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in a Week 10 AFC South clash on Sunday. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Frank Reich's Fourth Down Decision, Mike Strachan's Status

The Colts host the New York Jets in primetime on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium to kick off Week 9. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry Square Off In Battle Of Elite Running Backs

The Colts welcome the Tennessee Titans to Lucas Oil Stadium on Halloween for a pivotal AFC South matchup in Week 8. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Mailbag: What's Next At Safety After Julian Blackmon's Injury?

The Colts head to the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football this weekend. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Dayo Odeyingbo, Chris Reed, Upcoming Schedule And More Ahead Of Week 6 Game vs. Texans

The Colts return to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Houston Texans on Sunday. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Lamar Jackson, Comparisons To 2020 Season And Checking In On T.Y. Hilton

The Colts head to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger, Jonathan Taylor And More Fan Questions

The Colts will look for their first win of 2021 on Sunday against Jacoby Brissett and the Miami Dolphins. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Red Zone Field Goals, Derrick Henry, Julio Jones 

The Colts head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans this week and fans had questions about last weekend's loss to the Rams and how this defense will try to contain Derrick Henry and Julio Jones. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Can Offense Get More Explosive Plays Vs. Los Angeles Rams' Defense?

The Colts face another test in Week 2 with the Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams coming to Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Mailbag: How Will Seahawks Challenge Carson Wentz, Young WRs and Rock Ya-Sin?

The Colts kick off the 2021 season on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out what questions fans had ahead of Week 1. 
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC South Outlook, Running Backs And More Ahead Of 2021 Season Opener

With the Colts' 2021 preseason wrapped up and preparation for Week 1 starting in earnest on Labor Day, fans had a number of questions about the state of the team with the Seattle Seahawks nearing on the horizon. 
news

Colts Mailbag: 2021 Bold Predictions, Backup QB Battle And More Training Camp Questions

With training camp starting Wednesday, Colts fans asked in this week's mailbag about the backup quarterback battle, bold predictions for the 2021 season, Michael Pittman Jr. and more. 
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising