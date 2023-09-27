Colts K Matt Gay named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3

Gay made all five of his field goal attempts, including a historic four from over 50 yards, in the Colts' 22-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium last Sunday afternoon.

Sep 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

23-colts-potw-st-gay-w3vBAL-web

Colts kicker Matt Gay on Wednesday was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3.

During the team's 22-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Gay made all five of his field goal attempts. He set an NFL record with four makes from 50+ yards out, including the 53-yard game-winner.

With this award, Gay became the first Colts player to win Special Teams Player of the Week since Chase McLaughlin won in Week 5 of the 2022 season.

This season is Gay's second stint with the Colts. He spent time on the team's practice squad in 2020, before being signed to the Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster. In his three years there, he won a Super Bowl and was voted to the 2021 Pro Bowl.

In March, he re-signed with the Colts and through the first three games of the season, he has made of his all extra point (eight) and field goal (six) attempts.

