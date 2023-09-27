Colts K Matt Gay named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3

Colts kicker Matt Gay on Wednesday was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3.

During the team's 22-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Gay made all five of his field goal attempts. He set an NFL record with four makes from 50+ yards out, including the 53-yard game-winner.

With this award, Gay became the first Colts player to win Special Teams Player of the Week since Chase McLaughlin won in Week 5 of the 2022 season.

This season is Gay's second stint with the Colts. He spent time on the team's practice squad in 2020, before being signed to the Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster. In his three years there, he won a Super Bowl and was voted to the 2021 Pro Bowl.