Indianapolis Colts
Colts Get Major Road Victory Over Packers

Intro: Major underdogs going into Sunday, the Colts were terrific in a 31-26 victory over the Packers. Here were live in-game updates from the Colts (4-5) taking on the Packers (4-4) in Week Nine.

Nov 06, 2016 at 11:28 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

GREEN BAY, Wisc.

First Quarter Recap

The Packers won the toss and elected to defer.

It was quite the start for the visitors. Jordan Todman took the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, with a key block from rookie Josh Ferguson springing the first opening-kick TD for the Colts since 1995. The kickoff return for a touchdown by Todman was the first the Colts had in a game since Deji Karim in the 2012 regular season finale.

Green Bay responded with a nine-play drive, but the Colts' pass rush dialed up some key pressure in the red zone to force a field goal. The Colts' lead was 7-3 early in the first quarter.

The first offensive drive for the Colts ended three plays into it with an Andrew Luck interception. Pressure around Luck led to a mistimed ball in the direction of Jacoby Brissett.

In a sudden change scenario, the Colts' defense got a major win. Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby then missed on a 48-yard field goal try.

With solid field position, the Colts' offense kept the impressive start going. Moving with completions to Phillip Dorsett, T.Y. Hilton and Dwayne Allen, the Colts turned the strong drive from the offensive line into a touchdown. Frank Gore's seven-yard touchdown run gave the Colts a 14-3 lead at the 4:28 mark of the first quarter.

Indianapolis would next dial up a three-and-out with Clayton Geathers making a beautiful play in pass coverage from his dime linebacker position.

It was not the cleanest quarter for Andrew Luck. A second pick by Luck, on a poor decision, would lead to a late score for the Packers.

With Aaron Rodgers using his feet to keep plays alive, the future Hall of Fame quarterback found Jordy Nelson for a four-yard touchdown.

At the end of the first quarter, the Colts led the Packers 14-10.Second Quarter Recap

The Colts did a get a nice spark to start the second quarter. It was again from Jordan Todman. After the Nelson score, Todman took off for a 61-yard return, giving the Colts terrific field position. The field position led to a 28-yard field goal from Adam Vinatieri. The lead for the visitors was 17-10 with 12:05 left in the first half.

After a very entertaining start to this one, the teams traded punts on their next two drives.

Another punt for the Packers followed, after Erik Walden sacked his former quarterback. The sack was thanks to the pass coverage and was the seventh of the season for Walden---the seven sacks are already a career-high for the veteran.

The Colts then put together arguably their best drive of the season. Going 96 yards in 15 plays, Andrew Luck found Donte Moncrief for an eight-yard touchdown, via a back shoulder throw. The drive ate up nearly the rest of the half.

At halftime, the Colts led the Packers 24-10.Third Quarter Recap

The third quarter began with a huge turnover from the Colts' defense. With the Packers facing a third-and-11, a T.J. Green interception was negated by a Zach Kerr penalty. However, after offsetting penalties on both teams, Darius Butler made a diving pick of Aaron Rodgers. The interception for Rodgers was his first in 133 pass attempts.

Following the pick, the Colts went three-and-out.

The Packers dominated the clock in the third quarter but couldn't eat into the lead very much. A 10-play drive from Green Bay ended with a 27-yard field goal from Mason Crosby. The lead was Indy's at 24-13 with 1:46 remaining in the third quarter.

At the end of the third quarter, the Colts led the Packers 24-13.Fourth Quarter Recap

A rare offensive possession for the Colts ended with a Pat McAfee punt to start the final quarter.

With the defense carrying the torch for the Colts all afternoon, that unit continued it to start the fourth. A defensive stop led to another Green Bay punt with Aaron Rodgers having trouble in achieving any consistency with his receiving targets.

It was time for the offense to put its stamp on possibly closing the door. Rob Chudzinski and company took a major step in achieving that. A 39-yard completion from Andrew Luck to Donte Moncrief started the drive. Frank Gore capped it with a four-yard run. The lead was 31-13 with 9:35 to go.

Down three scores, the Packers answered very quickly. Moving 75 yards in less than two minutes, Aaron Rodgers found Davante Adams for the touchdown. A failed two-point attempt kept the Colts' lead at 31-19 with 7:40 remaining in the game.

The Colts would go three-and-out on their next possession with Aaron Rodgers ready to apply major game pressure to the visitors.

Another two-minute drive from Rodgers took the Packers into the end zone, with Randall Cobb on the touchdown catch. The lead was down to 31-26 with 3:29 to go.

Now, it was up to the offense to milk this thing. Third-down conversions to Jack Doyle and T.Y. Hilton did just that. The Colts left Lambeau 31-26 victors over the heavily favored Packers.

The Colts (4-5) will have their bye next week, before two home games in five days (11/20-Tennesee, 11/24-Pittsburgh).

Colts Inactives

S-Mike Adams (groin)

DE-Henry Anderson (knee)

OLB-Chris Carter (hamstring)

DE-Kendall Langford (hamstring)

OG-Jack Mewhort (tricep)

OT-Joe Reitz (concussion)

WR-Tevaun SmithColts Pre-Game Notes

  • The Colts will play five of their last eight games against teams currently in the playoffs.
  • After Sunday, the Colts will head for their bye week. Following the bye, the Colts will play two home games in five days (11/20-Tennesee, 11/24-Pittsburgh).

Weather Update

-Forecasts call for a very nice fall Sunday in upper Wisconsin. Temps should be in the mid 60s with precipitation not expected.

