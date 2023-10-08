Game Recap

Colts end seven-game home losing streak with 23-16 win over Tennessee Titans

The Titans had beaten the Colts in their previous five games.

Oct 08, 2023 at 03:54 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Titans W6 Final

With the Colts 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans, they have ended their seven-game home losing streak. This also marks their first win over the Titans since 2020.

After the Titans struck first with a 27-yard field goal from Nick Folk, the Colts responded with a 56-yard touchdown run from Zack Moss, the longest carry of his NFL career.

Unfortunately, they lost Anthony Richardson in the second quarter after he sustained a right shoulder injury, prompting Gardner Minshew to have to step in for the remainder of the game. At this time, there is no word on the severity of his injury.

Prior to getting hurt, Richardson had completed nine of his 12 passes for 98 yards. He'd also rushed for four yards.

In Richardson's stead, Minshew completed 11 of his 14 passes for 155 yards.

On the first drive of the second half, he led the team on a 75-yard scoring drive which was capped off by a three-yard touchdown run by Moss.

On his second, he helped the offense drive down the field again and extend their lead to 20-16 with a 35-yard field goal from Matt Gay.

On the ensuing series, the Titans had forced the ball all the way to the Colts' five-yard line, setting up a pivotal fourth-and-1.

That's when the defense arguably made the biggest play of the game after Zaire Franklin managed to wrangle Henry behind the line of scrimmage to force a turnover on downs.

The Colts capitalized on the stop with a 28-yard field goal from Matt Gay with one minute left in the game.

Back on the field, it was time for the defense to make a stand if the Colts were going to hold on for the win. They did just that after a sack by Samson Ebukam was followed up by an interception by Julian Blackmon to end the game.

With this win, the Colts record improves to 3-2. Next week, they will hit the road for Jacksonville, where they will face the Jaguars.

