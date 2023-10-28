Colts elevate DT McTelvin Agim, CB Chris Lammons to active roster from practice squad

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today elevated defensive tackle McTelvin Agim and cornerback Chris Lammons to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.
Agim, 6-3, 300 pounds, has spent the entire season on the team's practice squad. He has played in 17 career games in his time with the Colts (2022-23) and Denver Broncos (2020-21). Agim has compiled 12 tackles (four solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed. He was originally selected by Denver in the third round (95th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. His last name is pronounced UH-geem.
Lammons, 5-10, 190 pounds, has spent time on the team's practice squad this season after originally signing with Indianapolis as a free agent on July 27, 2023. He has played in 42 career games in his time with the Colts (2023), Kansas City Chiefs (2019-22), Miami Dolphins (2018-19), Saints (2018) and Atlanta Falcons (2018). Lammons has compiled 18 tackles (nine solo), three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and eight special teams stops. He has also appeared in three postseason contests and has registered two special teams tackles. His last name is pronounced LUH-mawns.