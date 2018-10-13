UPDATED: Seven Ruled Out Against Jets; Farley To IR

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Friday said six players are already ruled out of Sunday’s Week 6 road matchup against the New York Jets, while safety Matthias Farley will be placed on injured reserve. What all did we learn on the day?

Oct 13, 2018 at 03:27 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

100418_ind-ne-autry-trainer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will be without seven players on Sunday as they travel to take on the New York Jets.

Another player, meanwhile, is headed for injured reserve.

Head coach Frank Reich on Friday said defensive tackle/end Denico Autry, tight end Jack Doyle, safety Matthias Farley, safety Clayton Geathers, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and tackle/guard Denzelle Good are all out on Sunday.

The team on Saturday also announced that defensive tackle Margus Hunt and cornerback Arthur Maulet will not play on Sunday.

Farley, meanwhile, is being placed on IR. Reich said the team will elevate tight end Mo Alie-Cox from the practice squad to the active roster as a corresponding move.

» Autry suffered a hamstring injury last Thursday against the Patriots and didn't return. He did not participate in practice this week. The fifth-year veteran missed two weeks earlier in the season with an ankle injury.

» Doyle will miss his fourth straight game with a hip injury. Reich said recently the tight end remains more in the "week-to-week" range as far as his possible return.

» Farley also suffered a hamstring injury last week against the Patriots, but did not practice this week with shoulder, groin and wrist injuries.

» Geathers suffered both a concussion and a neck injury last week against the Patriots. He was able to return to practice in a limited role on Thursday, but did not practice on Friday. Reich said Geathers did not suffer any sort of setback; the team is just being cautious.

» Hilton will miss his second straight game with chest and hamstring injuries. The four-time Pro Bowler did not participate in practice this week.

» Good was away from the team for about a week following the tragic death of his brother, Overton, in South Carolina last week. Denzelle returned to practice on Thursday, but Reich said today they'll hold off on throwing him back into the mix for now.

Alie-Cox, meanwhile, will be brought onto the active roster for the second time this season. He was active Week 4 against the Houston Texans and caught one pass for 17 yards.

Six questionable

There will be six Colts players questionable heading into Sunday's game.

They are: center Ryan Kelly (calf), defensive tackle Margus Hunt (knee), tight end Eric Ebron (shin/quadricep/ankle/knee), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), cornerback Arthur Maulet (hip) and safety Mike Mitchell (pectoral).

Ebron, Hunt and Kelly all practiced on Friday for the first time all week.

Maulet was a newcomer to the injury report on Friday, although he was a full participant in practice. Mitchell, meanwhile, was added to the injury report on Thursday, but was a full participant Thursday and Friday.

