Margus Hunt, Arthur Maulet Ruled Out For Jets Game

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday announced that defensive tackle Margus Hunt and cornerback Arthur Maulet have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Oct 13, 2018 at 01:14 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

100418_ind-ne-hunt-tackle

INDIANAPOLIS — Add two more defensive players to the "out" category for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

The Indianapolis Colts announced today that defensive tackle Margus Hunt and cornerback Arthur Maulet will not play in tomorrow's Week 6 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

With Hunt and Maulet not playing, the Colts now have seven total players officially ruled out on Sunday, the others being defensive tackle/end Denico Autry (hamstring), tight end Jack Doyle (hip), safety Clayton Geathers (concussion/neck), tackle/guard Denzelle Good (not injury related) and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (chest/hamstring).

Safety Matthias Farley (shoulder/groin/wrist) was also placed on injured reserve on Friday.

Hunt injured his knee last week against the New England Patriots, but was able to return to the game. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, however, and was a limited participant in Friday's practice. He was originally labeled questionable for the game on Friday.

The 31-year-old Hunt has enjoyed a career year so far in his sixth NFL season in 2018, as he leads the league in tackles for loss (9.0) and is tied for fifth in the AFC in sacks (4.0).

To boost the depth along the defensive line with Hunt's status in question, the Colts on Saturday morning elevated defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad to the active roster from the practice squad. Muhammad played in Indy's first four games this season, with two starts, and tallied eight tackles (one for a loss).

Maulet, meanwhile, first appeared on the injury report this week on Friday; he was listed as a full participant with a hip injury, and was also initially labeled as questionable.

Claimed off waivers from the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 24, Maulet has played in two games with the Colts this season, and started last week's game against the Patriots. He has five tackles so far on the year.

The Colts will likely see some other reinforcements at the cornerback position on Sunday, however, as Nate Hairston (ankle) and Quincy Wilson (concussion) — each of whom did not play against the Patriots — were full participants in practice this week.

